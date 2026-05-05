9ÈME FESTIVAL DES JOURNÉES DE LA HARPE Belvis
9ÈME FESTIVAL DES JOURNÉES DE LA HARPE Belvis dimanche 14 juin 2026.
Belvis
9ÈME FESTIVAL DES JOURNÉES DE LA HARPE
Belvis Aude
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 12 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-14 15:30:00
fin : 2026-06-14
Date(s) :
2026-06-14
Le 9ème Festival des journée de la harpe se prolonge avec un concert de harpe de RONYA .
RDV à 15h30 dans l’église.
Tarifs 12 € sur place, 10 € en ligne sur www.helloasso.com/associations/nashuar-terre-vivante/evenements/9-eme-festival-des-journee-de-la-harpe-esperaza
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Belvis 11340 Aude Occitanie +33 6 83 35 94 11
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The 9th Harp Days Festival continues with a harp concert by RONYA .
RDV at 3.30pm in the church.
Prices: 12? on site, 10? online at www.helloasso.com/associations/nashuar-terre-vivante/evenements/9-eme-festival-des-journee-de-la-harpe-esperaza
L’événement 9ÈME FESTIVAL DES JOURNÉES DE LA HARPE Belvis a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Pyrénées Audoises