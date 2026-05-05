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9ÈME FESTIVAL DES JOURNÉES DE LA HARPE Espéraza

9ÈME FESTIVAL DES JOURNÉES DE LA HARPE Espéraza

9ÈME FESTIVAL DES JOURNÉES DE LA HARPE Espéraza dimanche 18 octobre 2026.

Ville : 11260 Espéraza

Département : Aude

Début : dimanche 18 octobre 2026

Fin : dimanche 18 octobre 2026

Heure de début : 18:00:00

Tarif : 10 10 12 Tarif de base plein tarif

Espéraza

9ÈME FESTIVAL DES JOURNÉES DE LA HARPE

Espéraza Aude

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 12 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-18 18:00:00
fin : 2026-10-18

Date(s) :
2026-10-18

Le 9ème Festival des journée de la harpe se prolonge avec le concert de harpe Le Duo AlmaDo .

RDV à 18h dans l’église.

Tarifs 12 € sur place, 10 € en ligne sur www.helloasso.com/associations/nashuar-terre-vivante/evenements/9-eme-festival-des-journee-de-la-harpe-esperaza
  .

Espéraza 11260 Aude Occitanie +33 6 83 35 94 11 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The 9th Harp Days Festival continues with the harp concert Le Duo AlmaDo .

RDV at 6pm in the church.

Prices: 12 ? on site, 10 ? online at www.helloasso.com/associations/nashuar-terre-vivante/evenements/9-eme-festival-des-journee-de-la-harpe-esperaza

L’événement 9ÈME FESTIVAL DES JOURNÉES DE LA HARPE Espéraza a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Pyrénées Audoises

À voir aussi à Espéraza (Aude)