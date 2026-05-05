9ÈME FESTIVAL DES JOURNÉES DE LA HARPE Espéraza
9ÈME FESTIVAL DES JOURNÉES DE LA HARPE Espéraza dimanche 18 octobre 2026.
Espéraza
9ÈME FESTIVAL DES JOURNÉES DE LA HARPE
Espéraza Aude
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 12 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-18 18:00:00
fin : 2026-10-18
Date(s) :
2026-10-18
Le 9ème Festival des journée de la harpe se prolonge avec le concert de harpe Le Duo AlmaDo .
RDV à 18h dans l’église.
Tarifs 12 € sur place, 10 € en ligne sur www.helloasso.com/associations/nashuar-terre-vivante/evenements/9-eme-festival-des-journee-de-la-harpe-esperaza
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Espéraza 11260 Aude Occitanie +33 6 83 35 94 11
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The 9th Harp Days Festival continues with the harp concert Le Duo AlmaDo .
RDV at 6pm in the church.
Prices: 12 ? on site, 10 ? online at www.helloasso.com/associations/nashuar-terre-vivante/evenements/9-eme-festival-des-journee-de-la-harpe-esperaza
L’événement 9ÈME FESTIVAL DES JOURNÉES DE LA HARPE Espéraza a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Pyrénées Audoises
À voir aussi à Espéraza (Aude)
- 9ÈME FESTIVAL DES JOURNÉES DE LA HARPE Espéraza 9 août 2026