À LA DÉCOUVERTE DE LA BIODIVERSITÉ DE L'OPPIDUM

À LA DÉCOUVERTE DE LA BIODIVERSITÉ DE L’OPPIDUM

Nissan-lez-Enserune

2025-09-21

2025-09-21

2025-09-21

Un animateur de la Ligue pour la protection des oiseaux (LPO) Occitanie présentera sur stand le programme Refuge LPO dans lequel l’oppidum et musée archéologique d’Ensérune s’engagent pour préserver la biodiversité.

Des balades vous sont proposées pour découvrir les différents habitats naturels favorables à la biodiversité accueillie au sein de ce site patrimonial. Elles vous permettront peut-être d’observer chardonneret, circaète, fauvette mélanocéphale ou lézard ocellé !

Balades à 10h, 11h15, 14h, et 16h ! .

Nissan-lez-Enserune 34440 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 32 60 35

English :

A representative from the Ligue pour la protection des oiseaux (LPO) Occitanie will be on hand to present the « Refuge LPO » program, in which the Ensérune oppidum and archaeological museum are committed to preserving biodiversity.

German :

Ein Betreuer der Ligue pour la protection des oiseaux (LPO) Occitanie wird am Stand das Programm « Refuge LPO » vorstellen, in dem sich das Oppidum und das archäologische Museum von Ensérune für den Erhalt der Biodiversität engagieren.

Italiano :

Un rappresentante della Ligue pour la protection des oiseaux (LPO) Occitanie sarà presente per presentare il programma « Refuge LPO », grazie al quale l’Ensérune oppidum e il museo archeologico si impegnano a preservare la biodiversità.

Espanol :

Un representante de la Ligue pour la protection des oiseaux (LPO) Occitanie estará presente para presentar el programa « Refuge LPO », en cuyo marco el oppidum Ensérune y el museo arqueológico se comprometen a preservar la biodiversidad.

