Vireux-Molhain

À la découverte des fleurs (I) La flore printanière

Vireux-Molhain Ardennes

Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR

Gratuit

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-18

fin : 2026-04-18

Date(s) :

2026-04-18

Venez parcourir bords de chemin, du Viroin, d’un bois, d’une ancienne carrière, de talus à la recherche de cette flore que s’épanouit dans nos sous-bois. Pour débutants. Rendez-vous Parking du cimetière de Vireux-Molhain. Horaires De 13h45 à 16h30. GRATUIT et ouvert à tous. Inscription viroinvol@skynet.be ou 0032/476 75 25 37 (après 17h).

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Vireux-Molhain 08320 Ardennes Grand Est +32 476 75 25 37 viroinvol@skynet.be

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come and explore the banks of a path, the Viroin, a wood, an old quarry or an embankment in search of the flora that flourishes in our undergrowth. For beginners. Meeting point: Vireux-Molhain cemetery parking lot. Times: 1.45pm to 4.30pm. FREE and open to all. Registration: viroinvol@skynet.be or 0032/476 75 25 37 (after 5pm).

L’événement À la découverte des fleurs (I) La flore printanière Vireux-Molhain a été mis à jour le 2026-02-25 par Ardennes Tourisme