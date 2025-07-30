À la découverte du Jardin forêt du Gond-Pontouvre Collège René Cassin Gond-Pontouvre

À la découverte du Jardin forêt du Gond-Pontouvre Collège René Cassin Gond-Pontouvre mercredi 30 juillet 2025.

À la découverte du Jardin forêt du Gond-Pontouvre

Collège René Cassin 22 rue du treuil Gond-Pontouvre Charente

Début : 2025-07-30

fin : 2025-07-30

2025-07-30

Venez découvrir le Jardin forêt du Gond pontouvre et participez à son évolution !

Vous pourrez également apprendre et comprendre le principe du jardin forêt pour le reproduire chez vous.

Le jardin est derrière le collège René Cassin.

Collège René Cassin 22 rue du treuil Gond-Pontouvre 16160 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 51 31 64 40 contact@lescompagnonsduvegetal.fr

English :

Come and discover the Jardin Forêt du Gond Pontouvre and take part in its development!

You can also learn and understand the principle of the forest garden so you can reproduce it at home.

The garden is behind the René Cassin secondary school.

German :

Entdecken Sie den Waldgarten von Gond pontouvre und nehmen Sie an seiner Entwicklung teil!

Außerdem können Sie das Prinzip des Waldgartens lernen und verstehen, um es bei sich zu Hause nachzubauen.

Der Garten befindet sich hinter dem Collège René Cassin.

Italiano :

Venite a scoprire il Jardin Forêt du Gond Pontouvre e partecipate al suo sviluppo!

Potrete anche imparare e comprendere il principio del giardino forestale per poterlo riprodurre a casa vostra.

Il giardino si trova dietro il collegio René Cassin.

Espanol :

Venga a descubrir el Jardin Forêt du Gond Pontouvre y participe en su desarrollo

También podrá aprender y comprender el principio del jardín forestal para poder reproducirlo en casa.

El jardín se encuentra detrás del colegio René Cassin.

