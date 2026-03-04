À la recherche du maître perdu : redécouvrir Edmond Dédé / In Search of the Lost Maestro: Rediscovering Edmond Dédé, French Library, Boston

À la recherche du maître perdu : redécouvrir Edmond Dédé / In Search of the Lost Maestro: Rediscovering Edmond Dédé Jeudi 19 mars, 18h00 French Library Suffolk County

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-03-19T23:00:00+01:00 – 2026-03-20T01:00:00+01:00

Fin : 2026-03-19T23:00:00+01:00 – 2026-03-20T01:00:00+01:00

Né à La Nouvelle-Orléans en 1827, Edmond Dédé, homme de couleur libre, devint l’un des musiciens classiques les plus accomplis du XIXe siècle. Formé à la tradition européenne et profondément enraciné dans la culture créole, il mena une brillante carrière en France, où il dirigea des orchestres et composa près de 150 œuvres.

La réalisatrice française Marguerite de Bourgoing présentera ses recherches documentaires en cours sur Edmond Dédé, en compagnie d’Andrea Cawelti de l’Université Harvard. La discussion sera animée par Morgan Beckford, directrice des programmes éducatifs du Boston Lyric Opera.

Born in New Orleans in 1827 as a free person of color, Edmond Dédé became one of the most accomplished classical musicians of the 19th century. Trained in the European tradition and deeply rooted in Creole culture, he built a remarkable career in France, where he conducted orchestras and composed nearly 150 works.

French filmmaker Marguerite de Bourgoing will present her ongoing documentary research on Edmon Dédé joined by Andrea Cawelti of Harvard University. The conversation will be moderated by Morgan Beckford, Director of Learning at Boston Lyric Opera.

French Library 53 Marlborough St, Boston, MA 02116 Boston 02116 Back Bay Suffolk County Massachusetts

