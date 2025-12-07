À la recherche du renne Rudolphe Bibliothèque Haselbourg

À la recherche du renne Rudolphe

Bibliothèque 35 rue Principale Haselbourg Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-12-07 10:30:00

fin : 2025-12-07 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-07

Le lutin du Père Noël est en panique! Les rennes ne sont pas prêts et Rudolphe s’est échappé. Avec un peu de magie, il va essayer de le localiser et de le ramener. À l’issue du spectacle, atelier de magie et réalisation d’une carte truquée. À partir de 6 ans. Offert par le Département.Enfants

0 .

Bibliothèque 35 rue Principale Haselbourg 57850 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 03 22 53 biblio.has@orange.fr

English :

Santa’s elf is in a panic! The reindeer aren’t ready, and Rudolphe has escaped. With a little magic, he’ll try to locate him and bring him back. After the show, there’s a magic workshop and the creation of a rigged card. Ages 6 and up. Offered by the Département.

German :

Der Elf des Weihnachtsmanns ist in Panik! Die Rentiere sind nicht bereit und Rudolph ist entwischt. Mit ein bisschen Zauberei versucht er, ihn zu finden und zurückzubringen. Im Anschluss an die Vorstellung gibt es einen Zauberworkshop und die Herstellung einer gefälschten Karte. Ab 6 Jahren. Angeboten vom Département.

Italiano :

L’elfo di Babbo Natale è nel panico! Le renne non sono pronte e Rudolphe è scappato. Con un po’ di magia, cercherà di localizzarlo e di riportarlo indietro. Dopo lo spettacolo, laboratorio di magia e creazione di un biglietto falso. Per bambini a partire dai 6 anni. Offerto dal Dipartimento.

Espanol :

El elfo de Papá Noel está aterrorizado Los renos no están listos y Rudolphe se ha escapado. Con un poco de magia, intentará localizarlo y traerlo de vuelta. Después del espectáculo, disfrute de un taller de magia y haga una carta falsa. Para niños a partir de 6 años. Ofrecido por el Département.

L’événement À la recherche du renne Rudolphe Haselbourg a été mis à jour le 2025-11-12 par OT PAYS DE PHALSBOURG