A l'arrache festival Place Vauban Verdun

A l'arrache festival Place Vauban Verdun vendredi 29 août 2025.

A l’arrache festival

Place Vauban Lycée Margueritte Verdun Meuse

Vendredi Vendredi 2025-08-29

2025-08-30

2025-08-29

Venez faire la fête avec nous ! Rendez vous à Verdun les 29 et 30 Août !

Vendredi 29 août

Mickaël Clément & l’Orchestre Sensation bal guinguette revisité à la sauce moderne !

New Caledonia swing et voyage sonore made in Verdun.

Kelly Got a Gun rock, country punk et énergie brute.

The One Armed Man une voix singulière, entre blues et folk façon road-movie.

LMZG le swing électro explosif qui fait vibrer toute l’Europe !

Samedi 30 août

Mini fanfare des Balcons joyeuse, décalée et ultra conviviale !

Rosie une voix douce et puissante pour un moment suspendu.

Antechaos le hard rock français qui claque !

Dudes Of Groove Society funk + hip-hop + électro = show survolté !

The Celtic Tramps folk celte acoustique aux sonorités envoûtantes.

Sans oublier

Buvette bière de Rarécourt, vin d’Alsace, softs

Restauration locale frites maison, produits du terroir

Stands maquillage, caricatures, expo photos, jeux en bois

Coin chill, goodies, décorations artisanales

Infos billetterie

16 € les 2 jours | 10 €/soir | Tarifs réduits disponibles

Préventes https://www.helloasso.com/associations/la-fabrik-artistique/evenements/a-l-arrache-festival-4Tout public

Place Vauban Lycée Margueritte Verdun 55100 Meuse Grand Est +33 6 86 31 60 80 contact@alarrachefestival.fr

English :

Come and celebrate with us! See you in Verdun on August 29 and 30!

Friday, August 29

Mickaël Clément & l?Orchestre Sensation: bal guinguette with a modern twist!

New Caledonia: swing and sound travel made in Verdun.

Kelly Got a Gun: rock, country punk and raw energy.

The One Armed Man: a singular voice, between blues and folk, road-movie style.

LMZG: explosive electro-swing that’s got Europe buzzing!

Saturday, August 30th

Mini fanfare des Balcons: joyful, quirky and ultra-friendly!

Rosie: a soft, powerful voice for a suspended moment.

Antechaos: French hard rock with a bang!

Dudes Of Groove Society: funk + hip-hop + electro = supercharged show!

The Celtic Tramps: bewitching acoustic Celtic folk.

And don’t forget

Refreshments: Rarécourt beer, Alsace wine, soft drinks

Local food: home-made French fries, local produce

Make-up stands, caricatures, photo exhibition, wooden games

Chill corner, goodies, handmade decorations

Ticketing info

16 ? for 2 days | 10 ?/evening | Reduced rates available

Pre-sales: https://www.helloasso.com/associations/la-fabrik-artistique/evenements/a-l-arrache-festival-4

German :

Feiern Sie mit uns! Wir sehen uns in Verdun am 29. und 30. August!

Freitag, 29. August

Mickaël Clément & l’Orchestre Sensation: Bal Guinguette in modernem Gewand!

New Caledonia: Swing und Klangreisen made in Verdun.

Kelly Got a Gun: Rock, Country-Punk und rohe Energie.

The One Armed Man: eine einzigartige Stimme, zwischen Blues und Folk im Road-Movie-Stil.

LMZG: explosiver Elektro-Swing, der ganz Europa zum Beben bringt!

Samstag, 30. August

Mini fanfare des Balcons: fröhlich, schräg und ultra-gesellig!

Rosie: eine sanfte und kraftvolle Stimme für einen schwebenden Moment.

Antechaos: Französischer Hardrock, der knallt!

Dudes Of Groove Society: Funk + Hip-Hop + Elektro = überdrehte Show!

The Celtic Tramps: akustischer keltischer Folk mit betörenden Klängen.

Und nicht zu vergessen:

Getränkestand: Bier aus Rarécourt, elsässischer Wein, Softs

Lokale Gastronomie: hausgemachte Pommes frites, regionale Produkte

Schminkstände, Karikaturen, Fotoausstellung, Holzspiele

Chill-Ecke, Goodies, handgefertigte Dekorationen

Infos zum Ticketverkauf

16 ? beide Tage | 10 ?/Abend | Ermäßigte Tarife erhältlich

Vorverkauf: https://www.helloasso.com/associations/la-fabrik-artistique/evenements/a-l-arrache-festival-4

Italiano :

Venite a festeggiare con noi! Ci vediamo a Verdun il 29 e 30 agosto!

Venerdì 29 agosto

Mickaël Clément & l’Orchestre Sensation: il ballo della guinguette in chiave moderna!

Nuova Caledonia: swing e viaggi sonori made in Verdun.

Kelly Got a Gun: rock, country punk ed energia grezza.

The One Armed Man: una voce singolare, tra blues e folk, stile road-movie.

LMZG: elettro swing esplosivo che ha messo in fibrillazione l’Europa!

Sabato 30 agosto

Mini fanfara des Balcons: gioiosa, stravagante e ultra-amichevole!

Rosie: una voce morbida e potente per un momento di sospensione.

Antechaos: hard rock francese con il botto!

Dudes Of Groove Society: funk + hip-hop + electro = uno spettacolo supercarico!

The Celtic Tramps: folk celtico acustico con un suono incantevole.

E non dimenticate

Rinfreschi: birra Rarécourt, vino d’Alsazia, bevande analcoliche, ecc

Cibo locale: patatine fritte fatte in casa, prodotti locali

Stand per il trucco, caricature, mostra fotografica, giochi in legno

Angolo relax, leccornie, decorazioni fatte in casa

Informazioni sui biglietti

16 ? per 2 giorni | 10 ?/serata | Prezzi ridotti disponibili

Prevendita: https://www.helloasso.com/associations/la-fabrik-artistique/evenements/a-l-arrache-festival-4

Espanol :

¡Venga a celebrarlo con nosotros! Nos vemos en Verdún los días 29 y 30 de agosto

Viernes 29 de agosto

Mickaël Clément & l’Orchestre Sensation: ¡guinguette ball con un toque moderno!

Nueva Caledonia: swing y viaje sonoro made in Verdun.

Kelly Got a Gun: rock, country punk y energía bruta.

The One Armed Man: una voz singular, entre el blues y el folk, estilo road-movie.

LMZG: electro swing explosivo que hace vibrar a Europa

Sábado 30 de agosto

Mini fanfare des Balcons: alegres, extravagantes y ultra simpáticos

Rosie: una voz suave y potente para un momento de suspensión.

Antechaos: ¡rock duro francés a tope!

Dudes Of Groove Society: funk + hip-hop + electro = ¡un espectáculo sobrealimentado!

The Celtic Tramps: folk celta acústico con un sonido encantador.

Y no olvide

Refrescos: cerveza Rarécourt, vino de Alsacia, refrescos, etc

Comida local: patatas fritas caseras, productos locales

Puestos de maquillaje, caricaturas, exposición fotográfica, juegos de madera

Rincón chill-out, golosinas, decoración casera

Información sobre las entradas

16€ por 2 días | 10€/noche | Precios reducidos disponibles

Venta anticipada: https://www.helloasso.com/associations/la-fabrik-artistique/evenements/a-l-arrache-festival-4

