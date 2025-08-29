A l’arrache festival Place Vauban Verdun
A l’arrache festival Place Vauban Verdun vendredi 29 août 2025.
A l’arrache festival
Place Vauban Lycée Margueritte Verdun Meuse
Tarif : – – EUR
10
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-08-29
fin : 2025-08-30
Date(s) :
2025-08-29
Venez faire la fête avec nous ! Rendez vous à Verdun les 29 et 30 Août !
Vendredi 29 août
Mickaël Clément & l’Orchestre Sensation bal guinguette revisité à la sauce moderne !
New Caledonia swing et voyage sonore made in Verdun.
Kelly Got a Gun rock, country punk et énergie brute.
The One Armed Man une voix singulière, entre blues et folk façon road-movie.
LMZG le swing électro explosif qui fait vibrer toute l’Europe !
Samedi 30 août
Mini fanfare des Balcons joyeuse, décalée et ultra conviviale !
Rosie une voix douce et puissante pour un moment suspendu.
Antechaos le hard rock français qui claque !
Dudes Of Groove Society funk + hip-hop + électro = show survolté !
The Celtic Tramps folk celte acoustique aux sonorités envoûtantes.
Sans oublier
Buvette bière de Rarécourt, vin d’Alsace, softs
Restauration locale frites maison, produits du terroir
Stands maquillage, caricatures, expo photos, jeux en bois
Coin chill, goodies, décorations artisanales
Infos billetterie
16 € les 2 jours | 10 €/soir | Tarifs réduits disponibles
Préventes https://www.helloasso.com/associations/la-fabrik-artistique/evenements/a-l-arrache-festival-4Tout public
10 .
Place Vauban Lycée Margueritte Verdun 55100 Meuse Grand Est +33 6 86 31 60 80 contact@alarrachefestival.fr
English :
Come and celebrate with us! See you in Verdun on August 29 and 30!
Friday, August 29
Mickaël Clément & l?Orchestre Sensation: bal guinguette with a modern twist!
New Caledonia: swing and sound travel made in Verdun.
Kelly Got a Gun: rock, country punk and raw energy.
The One Armed Man: a singular voice, between blues and folk, road-movie style.
LMZG: explosive electro-swing that’s got Europe buzzing!
Saturday, August 30th
Mini fanfare des Balcons: joyful, quirky and ultra-friendly!
Rosie: a soft, powerful voice for a suspended moment.
Antechaos: French hard rock with a bang!
Dudes Of Groove Society: funk + hip-hop + electro = supercharged show!
The Celtic Tramps: bewitching acoustic Celtic folk.
And don’t forget
Refreshments: Rarécourt beer, Alsace wine, soft drinks
Local food: home-made French fries, local produce
Make-up stands, caricatures, photo exhibition, wooden games
Chill corner, goodies, handmade decorations
Ticketing info
16 ? for 2 days | 10 ?/evening | Reduced rates available
Pre-sales: https://www.helloasso.com/associations/la-fabrik-artistique/evenements/a-l-arrache-festival-4
German :
Feiern Sie mit uns! Wir sehen uns in Verdun am 29. und 30. August!
Freitag, 29. August
Mickaël Clément & l’Orchestre Sensation: Bal Guinguette in modernem Gewand!
New Caledonia: Swing und Klangreisen made in Verdun.
Kelly Got a Gun: Rock, Country-Punk und rohe Energie.
The One Armed Man: eine einzigartige Stimme, zwischen Blues und Folk im Road-Movie-Stil.
LMZG: explosiver Elektro-Swing, der ganz Europa zum Beben bringt!
Samstag, 30. August
Mini fanfare des Balcons: fröhlich, schräg und ultra-gesellig!
Rosie: eine sanfte und kraftvolle Stimme für einen schwebenden Moment.
Antechaos: Französischer Hardrock, der knallt!
Dudes Of Groove Society: Funk + Hip-Hop + Elektro = überdrehte Show!
The Celtic Tramps: akustischer keltischer Folk mit betörenden Klängen.
Und nicht zu vergessen:
Getränkestand: Bier aus Rarécourt, elsässischer Wein, Softs
Lokale Gastronomie: hausgemachte Pommes frites, regionale Produkte
Schminkstände, Karikaturen, Fotoausstellung, Holzspiele
Chill-Ecke, Goodies, handgefertigte Dekorationen
Infos zum Ticketverkauf
16 ? beide Tage | 10 ?/Abend | Ermäßigte Tarife erhältlich
Vorverkauf: https://www.helloasso.com/associations/la-fabrik-artistique/evenements/a-l-arrache-festival-4
Italiano :
Venite a festeggiare con noi! Ci vediamo a Verdun il 29 e 30 agosto!
Venerdì 29 agosto
Mickaël Clément & l’Orchestre Sensation: il ballo della guinguette in chiave moderna!
Nuova Caledonia: swing e viaggi sonori made in Verdun.
Kelly Got a Gun: rock, country punk ed energia grezza.
The One Armed Man: una voce singolare, tra blues e folk, stile road-movie.
LMZG: elettro swing esplosivo che ha messo in fibrillazione l’Europa!
Sabato 30 agosto
Mini fanfara des Balcons: gioiosa, stravagante e ultra-amichevole!
Rosie: una voce morbida e potente per un momento di sospensione.
Antechaos: hard rock francese con il botto!
Dudes Of Groove Society: funk + hip-hop + electro = uno spettacolo supercarico!
The Celtic Tramps: folk celtico acustico con un suono incantevole.
E non dimenticate
Rinfreschi: birra Rarécourt, vino d’Alsazia, bevande analcoliche, ecc
Cibo locale: patatine fritte fatte in casa, prodotti locali
Stand per il trucco, caricature, mostra fotografica, giochi in legno
Angolo relax, leccornie, decorazioni fatte in casa
Informazioni sui biglietti
16 ? per 2 giorni | 10 ?/serata | Prezzi ridotti disponibili
Prevendita: https://www.helloasso.com/associations/la-fabrik-artistique/evenements/a-l-arrache-festival-4
Espanol :
¡Venga a celebrarlo con nosotros! Nos vemos en Verdún los días 29 y 30 de agosto
Viernes 29 de agosto
Mickaël Clément & l’Orchestre Sensation: ¡guinguette ball con un toque moderno!
Nueva Caledonia: swing y viaje sonoro made in Verdun.
Kelly Got a Gun: rock, country punk y energía bruta.
The One Armed Man: una voz singular, entre el blues y el folk, estilo road-movie.
LMZG: electro swing explosivo que hace vibrar a Europa
Sábado 30 de agosto
Mini fanfare des Balcons: alegres, extravagantes y ultra simpáticos
Rosie: una voz suave y potente para un momento de suspensión.
Antechaos: ¡rock duro francés a tope!
Dudes Of Groove Society: funk + hip-hop + electro = ¡un espectáculo sobrealimentado!
The Celtic Tramps: folk celta acústico con un sonido encantador.
Y no olvide
Refrescos: cerveza Rarécourt, vino de Alsacia, refrescos, etc
Comida local: patatas fritas caseras, productos locales
Puestos de maquillaje, caricaturas, exposición fotográfica, juegos de madera
Rincón chill-out, golosinas, decoración casera
Información sobre las entradas
16€ por 2 días | 10€/noche | Precios reducidos disponibles
Venta anticipada: https://www.helloasso.com/associations/la-fabrik-artistique/evenements/a-l-arrache-festival-4
L’événement A l’arrache festival Verdun a été mis à jour le 2025-08-19 par OT GRAND VERDUN