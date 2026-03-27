À TABLE ! LE FESTIN DES TEMPS Carcassonne

À TABLE ! LE FESTIN DES TEMPS

1 Rue Viollet le Duc Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : 70 – 70 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-08 20:00:00

fin : 2026-05-08

Date(s) :

2026-05-08

Le château et les remparts de la Cité de Carcassonne proposent une expérience immersive inédite, mêlant patrimoine, gastronomie et récit historique.

À travers un dispositif original, le public est invité à suivre Camille, qui, en feuilletant un mystérieux livre de recettes ayant traversé les siècles, convoque les figures de ses ancêtres, maîtres dans l’art de recevoir. Cette rencontre inattendue donne lieu à un banquet hors du temps, où les convives partagent un moment privilégié en compagnie de personnages issus d’époques différentes.

Le temps d’un banquet exceptionnel, traversez les grandes époques de Carcassonne à travers un voyage gustatif unique. De l’Antiquité au XIXe siècle, chaque plat vous transporte dans une ambiance différente, portée par des entremets scénarisés qui font revivre l’Histoire à table.

Au menu une entrée d’inspiration antique, un plat médiéval et un dessert du XIXe siècle, imaginés par notre traiteur pour éveiller vos sens et votre curiosité. Un dîner spectacle où patrimoine, saveurs et mise en scène se rencontrent pour une expérience immersive et conviviale au cœur de la Cité.

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1 Rue Viollet le Duc Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie educatif.carcassonne@monuments-nationaux.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The château and ramparts of the Cité de Carcassonne offer a unique immersive experience, combining heritage, gastronomy and history.

Through an original device, the public is invited to follow Camille as she leafs through a mysterious recipe book that has survived the centuries, summoning up the figures of her ancestors, masters in the art of entertaining. This unexpected encounter gives rise to a timeless banquet, where guests share a special moment in the company of characters from different eras.

Take a unique tasting journey through the great eras of Carcassonne. From Antiquity to the 19th century, each course transports you into a different atmosphere, supported by scenic entremets that bring history to life at the table.

On the menu: a starter inspired by Antiquity, a medieval dish and a 19th-century dessert, created by our caterer to awaken your senses and curiosity. A dinner and show where heritage, flavors and staging come together for an immersive, convivial experience in the heart of the Cité.

L’événement À TABLE ! LE FESTIN DES TEMPS Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-03-27 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 ADT