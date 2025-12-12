A VOS JEUX, PRÊT, PARTEZ ! Centre socio-culturel LaMano Nozay
A VOS JEUX, PRÊT, PARTEZ !
Centre socio-culturel LaMano 12 Allée du Sophora Nozay Loire-Atlantique
Début : 2026-01-07 09:30:00
fin : 2026-07-01 12:30:00
2026-01-07
Jeux de société entre amis ou en famille
Venez jouer et découvrir près de 500 jeux de société en tout genre jeux d’adresse, de stratégie, de logique, de coopération, de hasard ou de mémoire.
Possibilité de prêt de jeux pour les adhérents au centre socioculturel LaMano
Tous les mercredis
Tout public
Entrée libre
Gratuit .
Centre socio-culturel LaMano 12 Allée du Sophora Nozay 44170 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire +33 2 40 79 35 04 contact@csc-lamano.fr
English :
Board games with friends or family
