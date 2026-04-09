ABC DE LA BIODIVERSITÉ SORTIE BOTANIQUE VILLAGE Malvezie

Malvezie

ABC DE LA BIODIVERSITÉ SORTIE BOTANIQUE

VILLAGE Place de la Mairie Malvezie Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-02 10:00:00

fin : 2026-05-02

Date(s) :

2026-05-02

Venez décovrir, protéger et valoriser la faune et la flore locales avec l’association AREMIP.

Simple, gratuit et ouvert à tous.

Sans inscription, prévoir chaussures de marcje, tenue adaptée, eau, casse-croûte et matériel d’observation.

Projet participatif pour recenser les espèces animales et végétales, cartographier les zones naturelles et agir pour intégrer la biodiversité dans l’aménagement du territoire. .

VILLAGE Place de la Mairie Malvezie 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie l.payot@ccphg.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come and discover, protect and enhance local flora and fauna with the AREMIP association.

Simple, free and open to all.

No registration required. Bring hiking boots, appropriate clothing, water, snacks and observation equipment.

L’événement ABC DE LA BIODIVERSITÉ SORTIE BOTANIQUE Malvezie a été mis à jour le 2026-04-09 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE