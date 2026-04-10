Saint-Pé-d’Ardet

ABC DE LA BIODIVERSITÉ SORTIE LIBELLULES

LAC Saint-Pé-d’Ardet Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-28 09:30:00

fin : 2026-06-28

Date(s) :

2026-06-28

Venez découvrir, protéger et valoriser la faune et la flore locales avec l’association Natura Pyrenaica.

Simple, gratuit et ouvert à tous.

Sans inscription, prévoir chaussures de marche, tenue adaptée, eau, casse-croûte et matériel d’observation.

Projet participatif pour recenser les espèces animales et végétales, cartographier les zones naturelles et agir pour intégrer la biodiversité dans l’aménagement du territoire. .

LAC Saint-Pé-d’Ardet 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie l.payot@ccphg.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come and discover, protect and enhance local flora and fauna with the Natura Pyrenaica association.

Simple, free and open to all.

No registration required. Bring walking shoes, appropriate clothing, water, snacks and observation equipment.

L’événement ABC DE LA BIODIVERSITÉ SORTIE LIBELLULES Saint-Pé-d’Ardet a été mis à jour le 2026-04-19 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE