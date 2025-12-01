ABSU ANCIENT TRIVAX – LE BACKSTAGE BY THE MILL Paris

GARMONBOZIA présente ABSU (ft ZEMIAL) The Sun Of Tiphareth 30th Anniversary Tour ANCIENT TRIVAX 2025 marque les 30 ans du deuxième album d’ABSU, The Sun of Tiphareth . Après quelques rituels aux côtés de ZEMIAL début 2025, le groupe de metal occulte mythologique ABSU s’associe à ZEMIAL pour performer The Sun of Tiphareth au cours de nouvelles dates à travers l’Europe, dont une unique en France, à Paris, avec, pour les épauler, ANCIENT (Melodic Black, Norvège) et TRIVAX (Death/Black, Iran). Proscriptor (ABSU) indique : 2025 will memorialize 30 years of ABSU’s sophomore invocation The Sun of Tiphareth, an album that represents the metaphysical association between phenomenon and noumenon illusory versus tangible. Within its augmented sense of arcane determination, this album furthered the mythological occult metal approach. Of chaos, the Deep will respond. Il poursuit : My alliance with Vorskaath (exAgatus/exVarathron) dates back to 1991, as we have been traversing parallel paths ever since culminating in my joining ZEMIAL on stage in 2019 and Vorskaath joining PROSCRIPTOR MCGOVERN’S APSÛ as keyboardist for the sole album under that name. Therefore, it made utter sense to unite ZEMIAL’s power trio with this reincarnation of ABSU. Ultimately, it is a great honor to feature Vorskaath and company, in joining me, to convey these Tipharethian rites on stage. Vorskaath (ZEMIAL) a récemment commenté à propos de cette future collaboration : The Sun of Tiphareth represents my personal favorite album by ABSU, and through my close contact with Proscriptor, Shaftiel and Equitant, I was able to witness its inceptive creation: from the rehearsal stages until the album’s official release. I look forward to present an accurately thunderous rendition of this black/thrash colossus.

LE BACKSTAGE BY THE MILL 92 BOULEVARD DE CLICHY 75018 Paris 75