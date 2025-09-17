ACCUEIL DE LOISIRS ZOU Villefort

ACCUEIL DE LOISIRS ZOU Villefort mercredi 17 septembre 2025.

ACCUEIL DE LOISIRS ZOU

Rue de Palheres Villefort Lozère

Tarif : 6 – 6 – 14 EUR

Journée

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-17

fin : 2025-09-17

Date(s) :

2025-09-17

Découvrez le programme du mercredi de l’équipe de l’accueil de loisirs du Zou

Mercredi 17 septembre, sortie à la journée piscine de Lablachère.

Prévoir le pique-nique.

Renseignement et inscription au 07 88 98 75 37 ou 04 48 32 00 69 ou alsh@grandeurnature48.com

Réservation à la journée

Découvrez le programme du mercredi de l’équipe de l’accueil de loisirs du Zou

Mercredi 17 septembre, sortie à la journée piscine de Lablachère.

Prévoir le pique-nique.

Renseignement et inscription au 07 88 98 75 37 ou 04 48 32 00 69 ou alsh@grandeurnature48.com

Réservation à la journée .

Rue de Palheres Villefort 48800 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 48 32 00 69 alsh@grandeurnature48.com

English :

Discover the Wednesday program from the Zou leisure center team:

Wednesday September 17, day out: Lablachère swimming pool.

Please bring a picnic.

Information and registration on 07 88 98 75 37 or 04 48 32 00 69 or alsh@grandeurnature48.com

Day booking

German :

Entdecken Sie das Mittwochsprogramm des Teams des Freizeittreffs Le Zou

Mittwoch, 17. September, Tagesausflug: Schwimmbad in Lablachère.

Picknick mitbringen.

Informationen und Anmeldung unter 07 88 98 75 37 oder 04 48 32 00 69 oder alsh@grandeurnature48.com

Reservierung für den Tag

Italiano :

Scoprite il programma del mercoledì del team del centro ricreativo Zou:

Mercoledì 17 settembre, uscita: piscina Lablachère.

Si prega di portare un picnic.

Informazioni e prenotazioni al numero 07 88 98 75 37 o 04 48 32 00 69 o alsh@grandeurnature48.com

Prenotazione del giorno

Espanol :

Descubra el programa de los miércoles del equipo del centro de ocio Zou:

Miércoles 17 de septiembre, salida: piscina de Lablachère.

Se ruega traer un picnic.

Información y reservas: 07 88 98 75 37 o 04 48 32 00 69 o alsh@grandeurnature48.com

Reserva del día

L’événement ACCUEIL DE LOISIRS ZOU Villefort a été mis à jour le 2025-09-02 par 48-OT Mont Lozere