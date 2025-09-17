ACCUEIL DE LOISIRS ZOU Villefort
ACCUEIL DE LOISIRS ZOU Villefort mercredi 17 septembre 2025.
ACCUEIL DE LOISIRS ZOU
Rue de Palheres Villefort Lozère
Tarif : 6 – 6 – 14 EUR
Journée
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-17
fin : 2025-09-17
Date(s) :
2025-09-17
Découvrez le programme du mercredi de l’équipe de l’accueil de loisirs du Zou
Mercredi 17 septembre, sortie à la journée piscine de Lablachère.
Prévoir le pique-nique.
Renseignement et inscription au 07 88 98 75 37 ou 04 48 32 00 69 ou alsh@grandeurnature48.com
Réservation à la journée
Rue de Palheres Villefort 48800 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 48 32 00 69 alsh@grandeurnature48.com
English :
Discover the Wednesday program from the Zou leisure center team:
Wednesday September 17, day out: Lablachère swimming pool.
Please bring a picnic.
Information and registration on 07 88 98 75 37 or 04 48 32 00 69 or alsh@grandeurnature48.com
Day booking
German :
Entdecken Sie das Mittwochsprogramm des Teams des Freizeittreffs Le Zou
Mittwoch, 17. September, Tagesausflug: Schwimmbad in Lablachère.
Picknick mitbringen.
Informationen und Anmeldung unter 07 88 98 75 37 oder 04 48 32 00 69 oder alsh@grandeurnature48.com
Reservierung für den Tag
Italiano :
Scoprite il programma del mercoledì del team del centro ricreativo Zou:
Mercoledì 17 settembre, uscita: piscina Lablachère.
Si prega di portare un picnic.
Informazioni e prenotazioni al numero 07 88 98 75 37 o 04 48 32 00 69 o alsh@grandeurnature48.com
Prenotazione del giorno
Espanol :
Descubra el programa de los miércoles del equipo del centro de ocio Zou:
Miércoles 17 de septiembre, salida: piscina de Lablachère.
Se ruega traer un picnic.
Información y reservas: 07 88 98 75 37 o 04 48 32 00 69 o alsh@grandeurnature48.com
Reserva del día
