ACCUEIL DE LOISIRS ZOU Villefort mercredi 24 septembre 2025.
Rue de Palheres Villefort Lozère
Tarif : 6 – 6 – 14 EUR
Journée
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-24 09:00:00
fin : 2025-09-24 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-09-24
Découvrez le programme du mercredi de l’équipe de l’accueil de loisirs du Zou
Mercredi 24 septembre
Matin Création en carton (- 6ans), loto nature (+ 6ans)
Aprem En roue libre…ramène ton vélo, tes rollers, ta trote….
Renseignement et inscription au 07 88 98 75 37 ou 04 48 32 00 69 ou alsh@grandeurnature48.com
Réservation à la journée ou à la demi-journée.
Rue de Palheres Villefort 48800 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 48 32 00 69 alsh@grandeurnature48.com
English :
Discover the Wednesday program from the Zou leisure center team:
Wednesday, September 24
Morning: Cardboard creation (under 6s), nature bingo (over 6s)
Afternoon: Freewheel…bring your bike, your rollerblades, your trolley….
Information and registration on 07 88 98 75 37 or 04 48 32 00 69 or alsh@grandeurnature48.com
Full-day or half-day bookings.
German :
Entdecken Sie das Mittwochsprogramm des Teams des Freizeittreffs Zou
Mittwoch, 24.9
Vormittag: Kreatives Gestalten mit Pappe (- 6 Jahre), Naturlotto (+ 6 Jahre)
Nachmittag: Im Freilauf…bring dein Fahrrad, deine Rollerblades, deinen Trot…..
Informationen und Anmeldung unter 07 88 98 75 37 oder 04 48 32 00 69 oder alsh@grandeurnature48.com
Reservierung für einen halben oder ganzen Tag.
Italiano :
Scoprite il programma del mercoledì del team del centro ricreativo Zou:
Mercoledì 24 settembre
Mattina: Creazioni di cartone (sotto i 6 anni), tombola della natura (sopra i 6 anni)
Pomeriggio: A ruota libera… porta la tua bici, i tuoi rollerblade, il tuo trolley….
Informazioni e iscrizioni allo 07 88 98 75 37 o allo 04 48 32 00 69 o a alsh@grandeurnature48.com
Prenotazioni per l’intera giornata o mezza giornata.
Espanol :
Descubre el programa de los miércoles de la mano del equipo del centro de ocio Zou:
Miércoles 24 de septiembre
Mañana: Creaciones de cartón (menores de 6 años), bingo de la naturaleza (mayores de 6 años)
Tarde: Rueda libre… trae tu bici, tus patines, tu carrito….
Información e inscripciones en el 07 88 98 75 37 o 04 48 32 00 69 o alsh@grandeurnature48.com
Reservas para todo el día o medio día.
