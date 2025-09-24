ACCUEIL DE LOISIRS ZOU Villefort

ACCUEIL DE LOISIRS ZOU Villefort mercredi 24 septembre 2025.

ACCUEIL DE LOISIRS ZOU

Rue de Palheres Villefort Lozère

Tarif : 6 – 6 – 14 EUR

Journée

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-24 09:00:00

fin : 2025-09-24 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-24

Découvrez le programme du mercredi de l’équipe de l’accueil de loisirs du Zou

Mercredi 24 septembre

Matin Création en carton (- 6ans), loto nature (+ 6ans)

Aprem En roue libre…ramène ton vélo, tes rollers, ta trote….

Renseignement et inscription au 07 88 98 75 37 ou 04 48 32 00 69 ou alsh@grandeurnature48.com

Réservation à la journée ou à la demi-journée.

Découvrez le programme du mercredi de l’équipe de l’accueil de loisirs du Zou

Mercredi 24 septembre

Matin Création en carton (- 6ans), loto nature (+ 6ans)

Aprem En roue libre…ramène ton vélo, tes rollers, ta trote….

Renseignement et inscription au 07 88 98 75 37 ou 04 48 32 00 69 ou alsh@grandeurnature48.com

Réservation à la journée ou à la demi-journée. .

Rue de Palheres Villefort 48800 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 48 32 00 69 alsh@grandeurnature48.com

English :

Discover the Wednesday program from the Zou leisure center team:

Wednesday, September 24

Morning: Cardboard creation (under 6s), nature bingo (over 6s)

Afternoon: Freewheel…bring your bike, your rollerblades, your trolley….

Information and registration on 07 88 98 75 37 or 04 48 32 00 69 or alsh@grandeurnature48.com

Full-day or half-day bookings.

German :

Entdecken Sie das Mittwochsprogramm des Teams des Freizeittreffs Zou

Mittwoch, 24.9

Vormittag: Kreatives Gestalten mit Pappe (- 6 Jahre), Naturlotto (+ 6 Jahre)

Nachmittag: Im Freilauf…bring dein Fahrrad, deine Rollerblades, deinen Trot…..

Informationen und Anmeldung unter 07 88 98 75 37 oder 04 48 32 00 69 oder alsh@grandeurnature48.com

Reservierung für einen halben oder ganzen Tag.

Italiano :

Scoprite il programma del mercoledì del team del centro ricreativo Zou:

Mercoledì 24 settembre

Mattina: Creazioni di cartone (sotto i 6 anni), tombola della natura (sopra i 6 anni)

Pomeriggio: A ruota libera… porta la tua bici, i tuoi rollerblade, il tuo trolley….

Informazioni e iscrizioni allo 07 88 98 75 37 o allo 04 48 32 00 69 o a alsh@grandeurnature48.com

Prenotazioni per l’intera giornata o mezza giornata.

Espanol :

Descubre el programa de los miércoles de la mano del equipo del centro de ocio Zou:

Miércoles 24 de septiembre

Mañana: Creaciones de cartón (menores de 6 años), bingo de la naturaleza (mayores de 6 años)

Tarde: Rueda libre… trae tu bici, tus patines, tu carrito….

Información e inscripciones en el 07 88 98 75 37 o 04 48 32 00 69 o alsh@grandeurnature48.com

Reservas para todo el día o medio día.

L’événement ACCUEIL DE LOISIRS ZOU Villefort a été mis à jour le 2025-09-02 par 48-OT Mont Lozere