ACCUEIL DE LOISIRS ZOU Villefort

ACCUEIL DE LOISIRS ZOU Villefort lundi 20 octobre 2025.

ACCUEIL DE LOISIRS ZOU

Rue de Palheres Villefort Lozère

Tarif : 6 – 6 – 14 EUR

Journée

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-20

fin : 2025-10-20

Date(s) :

2025-10-20

Pour les vacances d’automne, l’équipe de l’accueil de loisirs du Zou vous a concocté un joli programme

Lundi 20 octobre

Matin

Décoration du zou, maquillage et déguisements

Après-midi

Grand jeu sorciers et potion magique

Renseignement et inscription au 07 88 98 75 37 ou 04 48 32 00 69 ou alsh@grandeurnature48.com

Réservation à la journée ou à la demi-journée.

Pour les vacances d’automne, l’équipe de l’accueil de loisirs du Zou vous a concocté un joli programme

Lundi 20 octobre

Matin

Décoration du zou, maquillage et déguisements

Après-midi

Grand jeu sorciers et potion magique

Renseignement et inscription au 07 88 98 75 37 ou 04 48 32 00 69 ou alsh@grandeurnature48.com

Réservation à la journée ou à la demi-journée. .

Rue de Palheres Villefort 48800 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 48 32 00 69 alsh@grandeurnature48.com

English :

For the autumn vacations, the Zou leisure center team has put together a great program for you:

Monday, October 20

Morning

Decoration of the Zou, make-up and masquerade costume

Afternoon

Great game: wizards and magic potion

Information and registration on 07 88 98 75 37 or 04 48 32 00 69 or alsh@grandeurnature48.com

Full-day or half-day bookings.

German :

Für die Herbstferien hat das Team des Freizeittreffs Le Zou ein schönes Programm für Sie zusammengestellt:

Montag, 20. Oktober

Vormittag

Dekoration des Zou, Schminken und Verkleiden

Nachmittag

Großes Spiel: Zauberer und Zaubertrank

Informationen und Anmeldung unter 07 88 98 75 37 oder 04 48 32 00 69 oder alsh@grandeurnature48.com

Reservierung für einen ganzen oder halben Tag.

Italiano :

Per le vacanze autunnali, il team del centro ricreativo Zou ha messo a punto un grande programma per voi:

Lunedì 20 ottobre

Mattina

Decorazione dello Zou, trucchi e vestiti in maschera

Pomeriggio

Grande gioco: maghi e pozione magica

Informazioni e iscrizioni al numero 07 88 98 75 37 o 04 48 32 00 69 o alsh@grandeurnature48.com

Prenotazioni per l’intera giornata o mezza giornata.

Espanol :

Para las vacaciones de otoño, el equipo del centro de ocio Zou ha preparado un magnífico programa para ti:

Lunes 20 de octubre

Por la mañana

Decoración del Zou, maquillaje y disfraces

Tarde

Gran juego: magos y poción mágica

Información e inscripciones en el 07 88 98 75 37 o 04 48 32 00 69 o alsh@grandeurnature48.com

Reservas para todo el día o medio día.

L’événement ACCUEIL DE LOISIRS ZOU Villefort a été mis à jour le 2025-10-09 par 48-OT Mont Lozere