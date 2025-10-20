ACCUEIL DE LOISIRS ZOU Villefort
ACCUEIL DE LOISIRS ZOU Villefort lundi 20 octobre 2025.
ACCUEIL DE LOISIRS ZOU
Rue de Palheres Villefort Lozère
Tarif : 6 – 6 – 14 EUR
Journée
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-20
fin : 2025-10-20
Date(s) :
2025-10-20
Pour les vacances d’automne, l’équipe de l’accueil de loisirs du Zou vous a concocté un joli programme
Lundi 20 octobre
Matin
Décoration du zou, maquillage et déguisements
Après-midi
Grand jeu sorciers et potion magique
Renseignement et inscription au 07 88 98 75 37 ou 04 48 32 00 69 ou alsh@grandeurnature48.com
Réservation à la journée ou à la demi-journée.
Rue de Palheres Villefort 48800 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 48 32 00 69 alsh@grandeurnature48.com
English :
For the autumn vacations, the Zou leisure center team has put together a great program for you:
Monday, October 20
Morning
Decoration of the Zou, make-up and masquerade costume
Afternoon
Great game: wizards and magic potion
Information and registration on 07 88 98 75 37 or 04 48 32 00 69 or alsh@grandeurnature48.com
Full-day or half-day bookings.
German :
Für die Herbstferien hat das Team des Freizeittreffs Le Zou ein schönes Programm für Sie zusammengestellt:
Montag, 20. Oktober
Vormittag
Dekoration des Zou, Schminken und Verkleiden
Nachmittag
Großes Spiel: Zauberer und Zaubertrank
Informationen und Anmeldung unter 07 88 98 75 37 oder 04 48 32 00 69 oder alsh@grandeurnature48.com
Reservierung für einen ganzen oder halben Tag.
Italiano :
Per le vacanze autunnali, il team del centro ricreativo Zou ha messo a punto un grande programma per voi:
Lunedì 20 ottobre
Mattina
Decorazione dello Zou, trucchi e vestiti in maschera
Pomeriggio
Grande gioco: maghi e pozione magica
Informazioni e iscrizioni al numero 07 88 98 75 37 o 04 48 32 00 69 o alsh@grandeurnature48.com
Prenotazioni per l’intera giornata o mezza giornata.
Espanol :
Para las vacaciones de otoño, el equipo del centro de ocio Zou ha preparado un magnífico programa para ti:
Lunes 20 de octubre
Por la mañana
Decoración del Zou, maquillaje y disfraces
Tarde
Gran juego: magos y poción mágica
Información e inscripciones en el 07 88 98 75 37 o 04 48 32 00 69 o alsh@grandeurnature48.com
Reservas para todo el día o medio día.
