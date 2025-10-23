ACCUEIL DE LOISIRS ZOU Villefort

Rue de Palheres Villefort Lozère

Tarif : 6 – 6 – 14 EUR

Journée

Début : 2025-10-23

fin : 2025-10-23

2025-10-23

Pour les vacances d’automne, l’équipe de l’accueil de loisirs du Zou vous a concocté un joli programme

Jeudi 23 Octobre

Matin Fabrication des paniers à bonbons et l’après-midi Chasse aux bonbons dans Villefort

Renseignement et inscription au 07 88 98 75 37 ou 04 48 32 00 69 ou alsh@grandeurnature48.com

Réservation à la journée ou à la demi-journée.

Rue de Palheres Villefort 48800 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 48 32 00 69 alsh@grandeurnature48.com

English :

For the autumn vacations, the Zou leisure center team has put together a great program for you:

Thursday October 23

Morning: Candy basket-making and afternoon: Candy hunt in Villefort

Information and registration on 07 88 98 75 37 or 04 48 32 00 69 or alsh@grandeurnature48.com

Full-day or half-day bookings.

German :

Für die Herbstferien hat das Team des Freizeittreffs Le Zou ein schönes Programm für Sie zusammengestellt:

Donnerstag, 23. Oktober

Morgens: Herstellung von Bonbonkörben und nachmittags: Bonbonjagd in Villefort

Informationen und Anmeldung unter 07 88 98 75 37 oder 04 48 32 00 69 oder alsh@grandeurnature48.com

Reservierung für den ganzen oder halben Tag.

Italiano :

Per le vacanze autunnali, il team del centro ricreativo Zou ha messo a punto un grande programma per voi:

Giovedì 23 ottobre

Mattina: creazione di cestini di caramelle e pomeriggio: caccia alle caramelle a Villefort

Informazioni e iscrizioni al numero 07 88 98 75 37 o 04 48 32 00 69 o alsh@grandeurnature48.com

Prenotazioni per l’intera giornata o mezza giornata.

Espanol :

Para las vacaciones de otoño, el equipo del centro de ocio Zou ha preparado un magnífico programa para ti:

Jueves 23 de octubre

Mañana: Fabricación de cestas de caramelos y tarde: Caza de caramelos en Villefort

Información e inscripciones en el 07 88 98 75 37 o 04 48 32 00 69 o alsh@grandeurnature48.com

Reservas para todo el día o medio día.

