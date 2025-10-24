ACCUEIL DE LOISIRS ZOU Villefort

Pour les vacances d’automne, l’équipe de l’accueil de loisirs du Zou vous a concocté un joli programme

Vendredi 24 octobre

Journée (prévoir pique nique)

Visite du château d’Aujac

Atelier blason et calligraphie

Renseignement et inscription au 07 88 98 75 37 ou 04 48 32 00 69 ou alsh@grandeurnature48.com

Rue de Palheres Villefort 48800 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 48 32 00 69 alsh@grandeurnature48.com

English :

For the autumn vacations, the Zou leisure center team has put together a great program for you:

Friday, October 24

Full day (bring your own picnic)

Visit to Aujac castle

Coat-of-arms and calligraphy workshop

Information and registration on 07 88 98 75 37 or 04 48 32 00 69 or alsh@grandeurnature48.com

German :

Für die Herbstferien hat das Team des Freizeittreffs Le Zou ein schönes Programm für Sie zusammengestellt:

Freitag, 24. Oktober

Tag (Picknick mitbringen)

Besuch des Schlosses von Aujac

Workshop Wappen und Kalligraphie

Informationen und Anmeldung unter 07 88 98 75 37 oder 04 48 32 00 69 oder alsh@grandeurnature48.com

Italiano :

Per le vacanze autunnali, il team del centro ricreativo Zou ha messo a punto un grande programma per voi:

Venerdì 24 ottobre

Intera giornata (portare il proprio picnic)

Visita al castello di Aujac

Laboratorio di stemmi e calligrafia

Informazioni e iscrizioni allo 07 88 98 75 37 o allo 04 48 32 00 69 o a alsh@grandeurnature48.com

Espanol :

Para las vacaciones de otoño, el equipo del centro de ocio Zou ha preparado un magnífico programa para ti:

Viernes 24 de octubre

Día completo (traiga su propio picnic)

Visita al castillo de Aujac

Escudo y taller de caligrafía

Información e inscripciones en el 07 88 98 75 37 o 04 48 32 00 69 o alsh@grandeurnature48.com

