ACCUEIL DE LOISIRS ZOU Villefort

Rue de Palheres Villefort Lozère
Tarif : 6 – 6 – 14 EUR
Pour les vacances d’automne, l’équipe de l’accueil de loisirs du Zou vous a concocté un joli programme
Vendredi 24 octobre
Journée (prévoir pique nique)
Visite du château d’Aujac
Atelier blason et calligraphie
Renseignement et inscription au 07 88 98 75 37 ou 04 48 32 00 69 ou alsh@grandeurnature48.com
Rue de Palheres Villefort 48800 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 48 32 00 69 alsh@grandeurnature48.com
English :
For the autumn vacations, the Zou leisure center team has put together a great program for you:
Friday, October 24
Full day (bring your own picnic)
Visit to Aujac castle
Coat-of-arms and calligraphy workshop
Information and registration on 07 88 98 75 37 or 04 48 32 00 69 or alsh@grandeurnature48.com
German :
Für die Herbstferien hat das Team des Freizeittreffs Le Zou ein schönes Programm für Sie zusammengestellt:
Freitag, 24. Oktober
Tag (Picknick mitbringen)
Besuch des Schlosses von Aujac
Workshop Wappen und Kalligraphie
Informationen und Anmeldung unter 07 88 98 75 37 oder 04 48 32 00 69 oder alsh@grandeurnature48.com
Italiano :
Per le vacanze autunnali, il team del centro ricreativo Zou ha messo a punto un grande programma per voi:
Venerdì 24 ottobre
Intera giornata (portare il proprio picnic)
Visita al castello di Aujac
Laboratorio di stemmi e calligrafia
Informazioni e iscrizioni allo 07 88 98 75 37 o allo 04 48 32 00 69 o a alsh@grandeurnature48.com
Espanol :
Para las vacaciones de otoño, el equipo del centro de ocio Zou ha preparado un magnífico programa para ti:
Viernes 24 de octubre
Día completo (traiga su propio picnic)
Visita al castillo de Aujac
Escudo y taller de caligrafía
Información e inscripciones en el 07 88 98 75 37 o 04 48 32 00 69 o alsh@grandeurnature48.com
