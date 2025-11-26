ACCUEIL DE LOISIRS ZOU Villefort
ACCUEIL DE LOISIRS ZOU Villefort mercredi 26 novembre 2025.
ACCUEIL DE LOISIRS ZOU
Rue de Palheres Villefort Lozère
Tarif : 6 – 6 – 14 EUR
Journée
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-26
fin : 2025-11-26
Date(s) :
2025-11-26
Découvrez le programme du mercredi 26 novembre de l’équipe de l’accueil de loisirs du Zou
Matin atelier tournage sur bois (+ de 6 ans) et atelier création libre avec du bois (- de 6 ans)
Après-midi jeux coopératifs et musicaux, fabrication d’un instrument.
Renseignement et inscription au 07 88 98 75 37 ou 04 48 32 00 69 ou alsh@grandeurnature48.com
Découvrez le programme du mercredi 26 novembre de l’équipe de l’accueil de loisirs du Zou
Matin atelier tournage sur bois (+ de 6 ans) et atelier création libre avec du bois (- de 6 ans) avec Elizabeth Mézières
Après-midi jeux coopératifs et musicaux, fabrication d’un instrument.
Renseignement et inscription au 07 88 98 75 37 ou 04 48 32 00 69 ou alsh@grandeurnature48.com .
Rue de Palheres Villefort 48800 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 48 32 00 69 alsh@grandeurnature48.com
English :
Discover the Wednesday November 26 program from the Zou leisure center team:
Morning woodturning workshop (+ 6 yrs) and free creative workshop with wood (- 6 yrs)
Afternoon: cooperative and musical games, instrument-making.
Information and registration on 07 88 98 75 37 or 04 48 32 00 69 or alsh@grandeurnature48.com
German :
Entdecken Sie das Programm des Teams des Freizeitzentrums Zou für Mittwoch, den 26. November:
Vormittags Workshop Holzdrechseln (+ 6 Jahre) und Workshop Freies Gestalten mit Holz (- 6 Jahre)
Nachmittags kooperative und musikalische Spiele, Herstellung eines Instruments.
Informationen und Anmeldung unter 07 88 98 75 37 oder 04 48 32 00 69 oder alsh@grandeurnature48.com
Italiano :
Scoprite il programma di mercoledì 26 novembre dal team del centro ricreativo Zou:
Mattina: laboratorio di tornitura del legno (over 6) e laboratorio creativo gratuito con il legno (under 6)
Pomeriggio: giochi cooperativi e musicali, costruzione di uno strumento.
Informazioni e iscrizioni al numero 07 88 98 75 37 o 04 48 32 00 69 o alsh@grandeurnature48.com
Espanol :
Descubra el programa del miércoles 26 de noviembre de la mano del equipo del centro de ocio Zou:
Por la mañana: taller de torneado de madera (mayores de 6 años) y taller creativo libre con madera (menores de 6 años)
Por la tarde: juegos cooperativos y musicales, fabricación de un instrumento.
Información e inscripciones en el 07 88 98 75 37 o 04 48 32 00 69 o alsh@grandeurnature48.com
L’événement ACCUEIL DE LOISIRS ZOU Villefort a été mis à jour le 2025-10-31 par 48-OT Mont Lozere