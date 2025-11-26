ACCUEIL DE LOISIRS ZOU Villefort

ACCUEIL DE LOISIRS ZOU

Rue de Palheres Villefort Lozère

Tarif : 6 – 6 – 14 EUR

Journée

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-26

fin : 2025-11-26

Date(s) :

2025-11-26

Découvrez le programme du mercredi 26 novembre de l’équipe de l’accueil de loisirs du Zou

Matin atelier tournage sur bois (+ de 6 ans) et atelier création libre avec du bois (- de 6 ans)

Après-midi jeux coopératifs et musicaux, fabrication d’un instrument.

Renseignement et inscription au 07 88 98 75 37 ou 04 48 32 00 69 ou alsh@grandeurnature48.com

Rue de Palheres Villefort 48800 Lozère Occitanie

English :

Discover the Wednesday November 26 program from the Zou leisure center team:

Morning woodturning workshop (+ 6 yrs) and free creative workshop with wood (- 6 yrs)

Afternoon: cooperative and musical games, instrument-making.

Information and registration on 07 88 98 75 37 or 04 48 32 00 69 or alsh@grandeurnature48.com

German :

Entdecken Sie das Programm des Teams des Freizeitzentrums Zou für Mittwoch, den 26. November:

Vormittags Workshop Holzdrechseln (+ 6 Jahre) und Workshop Freies Gestalten mit Holz (- 6 Jahre)

Nachmittags kooperative und musikalische Spiele, Herstellung eines Instruments.

Informationen und Anmeldung unter 07 88 98 75 37 oder 04 48 32 00 69 oder alsh@grandeurnature48.com

Italiano :

Scoprite il programma di mercoledì 26 novembre dal team del centro ricreativo Zou:

Mattina: laboratorio di tornitura del legno (over 6) e laboratorio creativo gratuito con il legno (under 6)

Pomeriggio: giochi cooperativi e musicali, costruzione di uno strumento.

Informazioni e iscrizioni al numero 07 88 98 75 37 o 04 48 32 00 69 o alsh@grandeurnature48.com

Espanol :

Descubra el programa del miércoles 26 de noviembre de la mano del equipo del centro de ocio Zou:

Por la mañana: taller de torneado de madera (mayores de 6 años) y taller creativo libre con madera (menores de 6 años)

Por la tarde: juegos cooperativos y musicales, fabricación de un instrumento.

Información e inscripciones en el 07 88 98 75 37 o 04 48 32 00 69 o alsh@grandeurnature48.com

