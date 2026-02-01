ACCUEIL DE LOISIRS ZOU

Rue de Palheres Villefort Lozère

Tarif : 6 – 6 – 14 EUR

Journée

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-24 09:00:00

fin : 2026-02-24 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-02-24

Programme du mardi 24 février

Matin cinéma à Langogne pour voir le film Doudou (- de 6 ans) 8 places ou rando nature land art à Villefort (+ 6 ans)

Aprem cinéma à Langogne pour voir le film Marsupilami (+ de 6 ans). 8 places ou rando nature land art à Villefort (- 6 ans)

Renseignement et inscription au 07 88 98 75 37 ou 04 48 32 00 69 ou alsh@grandeurnature48.com

Rue de Palheres Villefort 48800 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 48 32 00 69 alsh@grandeurnature48.com

English :

Tuesday, February 24 program:

Morning: cinema in Langogne to see the film Doudou (- 6 yrs) 8 places or land art nature hike in Villefort (+ 6 yrs)

Afternoon: cinema in Langogne to see the film Marsupilami (+ 6 years). 8 places or land art nature hike in Villefort (under 6s)

Information and registration on 07 88 98 75 37 or 04 48 32 00 69 or alsh@grandeurnature48.com

L’événement ACCUEIL DE LOISIRS ZOU Villefort a été mis à jour le 2026-02-13 par 48-OT Mont Lozere