ACCUEIL DE LOISIRS ZOU Villefort mardi 24 février 2026.
Rue de Palheres Villefort Lozère
Tarif : 6 – 6 – 14 EUR
Journée
Début : 2026-02-24 09:00:00
fin : 2026-02-24 17:00:00
2026-02-24
Programme du mardi 24 février
Matin cinéma à Langogne pour voir le film Doudou (- de 6 ans) 8 places ou rando nature land art à Villefort (+ 6 ans)
Aprem cinéma à Langogne pour voir le film Marsupilami (+ de 6 ans). 8 places ou rando nature land art à Villefort (- 6 ans)
Renseignement et inscription au 07 88 98 75 37 ou 04 48 32 00 69 ou alsh@grandeurnature48.com
Rue de Palheres Villefort 48800 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 48 32 00 69 alsh@grandeurnature48.com
English :
Tuesday, February 24 program:
Morning: cinema in Langogne to see the film Doudou (- 6 yrs) 8 places or land art nature hike in Villefort (+ 6 yrs)
Afternoon: cinema in Langogne to see the film Marsupilami (+ 6 years). 8 places or land art nature hike in Villefort (under 6s)
Information and registration on 07 88 98 75 37 or 04 48 32 00 69 or alsh@grandeurnature48.com
