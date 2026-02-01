ACCUEIL DE LOISIRS ZOU Villefort
ACCUEIL DE LOISIRS ZOU Villefort vendredi 27 février 2026.
ACCUEIL DE LOISIRS ZOU
Rue de Palheres Villefort Lozère
Tarif : 6 – 6 – 14 EUR
Journée
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-02-27 09:00:00
fin : 2026-02-27 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-02-27
Programme du vendredi 27 février de l’équipe de l’accueil de loisirs du Zou
Matin atelier tee-shirt créations personnalisées
Aprem grand jeux collectif au city stade
16h goûter partagé avec vous
Renseignement et inscription au 07 88 98 75 37 ou 04 48 32 00 69 ou alsh@grandeurnature48.com
Programme du vendredi 27 février de l’équipe de l’accueil de loisirs du Zou
Matin atelier tee-shirt créations personnalisées
Aprem grand jeux collectif au city stade
16h goûter partagé avec vous
Renseignement et inscription au 07 88 98 75 37 ou 04 48 32 00 69 ou alsh@grandeurnature48.com .
Rue de Palheres Villefort 48800 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 48 32 00 69 alsh@grandeurnature48.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Friday February 27 program from the Zou leisure center team:
Morning: tee-shirt workshop, personalized creations
Afternoon: group games at the city stadium
4pm: snack shared with you
Information and registration on 07 88 98 75 37 or 04 48 32 00 69 or alsh@grandeurnature48.com
L’événement ACCUEIL DE LOISIRS ZOU Villefort a été mis à jour le 2026-02-13 par 48-OT Mont Lozere