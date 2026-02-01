ACCUEIL DE LOISIRS ZOU

Rue de Palheres Villefort Lozère

Tarif : 6 – 6 – 14 EUR

Journée

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-27 09:00:00

fin : 2026-02-27 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-02-27

Programme du vendredi 27 février de l’équipe de l’accueil de loisirs du Zou

Matin atelier tee-shirt créations personnalisées

Aprem grand jeux collectif au city stade

16h goûter partagé avec vous

Renseignement et inscription au 07 88 98 75 37 ou 04 48 32 00 69 ou alsh@grandeurnature48.com

Rue de Palheres Villefort 48800 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 48 32 00 69 alsh@grandeurnature48.com

English :

Friday February 27 program from the Zou leisure center team:

Morning: tee-shirt workshop, personalized creations

Afternoon: group games at the city stadium

4pm: snack shared with you

Information and registration on 07 88 98 75 37 or 04 48 32 00 69 or alsh@grandeurnature48.com

L’événement ACCUEIL DE LOISIRS ZOU Villefort a été mis à jour le 2026-02-13 par 48-OT Mont Lozere