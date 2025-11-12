Acro film Jeune Public Cinéma Grand Ecran Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse

Acro film Jeune Public

Cinéma Grand Ecran 24 avenue Nationale Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse Landes

Tarif : 4 – 4 – 5.5 EUR

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-12

fin : 2025-11-12

Date(s) :

2025-11-12

Acro: film d’animation. 1h29.

En 2075, Iris, une petite fille de 10 ans, voit un mystérieux garçon vêtu d’une combinaison arc-en-ciel tomber du ciel. C’est Acro, qui vient d’un futur lointain et idyllique où voyager dans le temps est possible.

Atelier Storyboard avant le film!

Acro: film d’animation. 1h29.

En 2075, Iris, une petite fille de 10 ans, voit un mystérieux garçon vêtu d’une combinaison arc-en-ciel tomber du ciel. C’est Acro, qui vient d’un futur lointain et idyllique où voyager dans le temps est possible.Empare-toi de tes crayons et ton imagination pour un atelier Storyboard avant le film! Inscription par mail en précisant l’âge et le prénom des enfants. .

Cinéma Grand Ecran 24 avenue Nationale Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse 40230 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 58 77 44 40 cinetyr@orange.fr

English : Acro film Jeune Public

Acro: animated film. 1h29.

In 2075, Iris, a 10-year-old girl, sees a mysterious boy dressed in a rainbow suit fall from the sky. It’s Acro, from a distant, idyllic future where time travel is possible.

Storyboard workshop before the film!

German : Acro film Jeune Public

Acro: Animationsfilm. 1h29.

Im Jahr 2075 sieht die zehnjährige Iris einen mysteriösen Jungen in einem Regenbogenanzug vom Himmel fallen. Es ist Acro, der aus einer fernen, idyllischen Zukunft kommt, in der Zeitreisen möglich sind.

Storyboard-Workshop vor dem Film!

Italiano :

Acro: film d’animazione. 1h29.

Nel 2075, Iris, una bambina di 10 anni, vede cadere dal cielo un misterioso ragazzo vestito con un abito arcobaleno. È Acro, proveniente da un futuro lontano e idilliaco in cui è possibile viaggiare nel tempo.

Laboratorio di storyboard prima del film!

Espanol : Acro film Jeune Public

Acro: película de animación. 1h29.

En 2075, Iris, una niña de 10 años, ve caer del cielo a un misterioso niño vestido con un traje arco iris. Es Acro, de un futuro lejano e idílico en el que es posible viajar en el tiempo.

¡Taller de storyboard antes de la película!

L’événement Acro film Jeune Public Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse a été mis à jour le 2025-11-07 par OTI LAS