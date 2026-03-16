ACTIVITÉ FAMILLE PÂQUES AU MUSÉE Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud Perpignan

ACTIVITÉ FAMILLE PÂQUES AU MUSÉE 21 Rue Mailly Perpignan 2026-04-04

ACTIVITÉ FAMILLE PÂQUES AU MUSÉE Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud Perpignan samedi 4 avril 2026.

ACTIVITÉ FAMILLE PÂQUES AU MUSÉE

Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud 21 Rue Mailly Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5

Tarif enfant
Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-04 16:00:00
fin : 2026-04-04 17:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-04-04

Au musée Hyacinthe Rigaud
  .

Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud 21 Rue Mailly Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 66 19 83 

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English :

At the Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud

L’événement ACTIVITÉ FAMILLE PÂQUES AU MUSÉE Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-03-16 par CDT66

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