ACTIVITÉ FAMILLE PÂQUES AU MUSÉE Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud Perpignan
ACTIVITÉ FAMILLE PÂQUES AU MUSÉE Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud Perpignan samedi 4 avril 2026.
ACTIVITÉ FAMILLE PÂQUES AU MUSÉE
Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud 21 Rue Mailly Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5
Tarif enfant
Tarif enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-04 16:00:00
fin : 2026-04-04 17:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-04
Au musée Hyacinthe Rigaud
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Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud 21 Rue Mailly Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 66 19 83
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
At the Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud
L’événement ACTIVITÉ FAMILLE PÂQUES AU MUSÉE Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-03-16 par CDT66