Activité footgolf au golf de Bitche – Golf de Bitche Bitche, 14 juin 2025 10:30, Bitche.

Moselle

Activité footgolf au golf de Bitche Golf de Bitche 22A Rue des Près Bitche Moselle

Le Golf de Bitche de Bitche vous propose de découvrir le FootGolf !

Une journée découverte sera animée par le staff du Foot Golf Racing de Strasbourg.

Le FootGolf est un sport combinant le football et le golf. L’objectif est de faire entrer un ballon de football dans chaque trou en effectuant le moins de coups possible.

Adapté à tous les publics, le Golf Foot est un excellent moyen d’améliorer sa précision et son adresse tout en profitant d’un moment de convivialité.

L’entrée est gratuite et ouverte à tous. INSCRIPTION OBLIGATOIRE (places limitées) au 03 87 96 15 30 ou par email à golf.bitche@orange.frTout public

Golf de Bitche 22A Rue des Près

Bitche 57230 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 96 15 30 golf.bitche@orange.fr

English :

Le Golf de Bitche in Bitche invites you to discover FootGolf!

A day of discovery will be led by the staff of Foot Golf Racing Strasbourg.

FootGolf is a sport combining soccer and golf. The aim is to get a soccer into each hole with as few strokes as possible.

Suitable for all ages, FootGolf is an excellent way to improve your accuracy and skill, while enjoying a moment of conviviality.

Entry is free and open to all. REGISTRATION REQUIRED (places are limited) on 03 87 96 15 30 or by email at golf.bitche@orange.fr

German :

Der Golf de Bitche in Bitche bietet Ihnen die Möglichkeit, FootGolf zu entdecken!

Ein Schnuppertag wird von den Mitarbeitern des Foot Golf Racing de Strasbourg geleitet.

FootGolf ist eine Sportart, die Fußball und Golf miteinander verbindet. Ziel ist es, einen Fußball mit möglichst wenigen Schlägen in jedes Loch zu befördern.

FootGolf eignet sich für alle Altersgruppen und ist eine hervorragende Möglichkeit, die eigene Präzision und Geschicklichkeit zu verbessern und gleichzeitig einen geselligen Moment zu genießen.

Die Teilnahme ist kostenlos und für alle offen. ANMELDUNG OBLIGATORISCH (begrenzte Plätze) unter 03 87 96 15 30 oder per E-Mail an golf.bitche@orange.fr

Italiano :

Scoprite il FootGolf al Golf Club Bitche!

Una giornata di scoperta sarà guidata dallo staff di Foot Golf Racing Strasbourg.

Il FootGolf è uno sport che combina calcio e golf. L’obiettivo è far entrare un pallone in ogni buca con il minor numero di colpi possibile.

Adatto a tutti, il FootGolf è un modo eccellente per migliorare la propria precisione e abilità divertendosi in una partita amichevole.

L’ingresso è gratuito e aperto a tutti. Iscrizione obbligatoria (i posti sono limitati) al numero 03 87 96 15 30 o via e-mail a golf.bitche@orange.fr

Espanol :

¡Descubra el FootGolf en el Club de Golf de Bitche!

Un día de descubrimiento será dirigido por el personal de Foot Golf Racing Estrasburgo.

El FootGolf es un deporte que combina fútbol y golf. El objetivo es meter un balón en cada hoyo con el menor número de golpes posible.

Apto para todos los públicos, el FootGolf es una excelente manera de mejorar la precisión y la habilidad mientras se disfruta de un partido amistoso.

La entrada es gratuita y está abierta a todos. IMPRESCINDIBLE INSCRIPCIÓN (plazas limitadas) en el teléfono 03 87 96 15 30 o por correo electrónico a golf.bitche@orange.fr

