Activités Cinéma et Théâtre pour Ados Gannat

Activités Cinéma et Théâtre pour Ados

Renseignements et programme auprès du PAJ Gannat Allier

Début : 2026-02-09

fin : 2026-02-13

2026-02-09

Vivez une semaine inoubliable autour du cinéma et du théâtre ! Au programme casting, ateliers théâtre, sortie cinéma à Gannat, jeux sportifs, buffet de star et soirée des Oscars. Une aventure artistique pour les jeunes passionnés ! Sur inscription.

Renseignements et programme auprès du PAJ Gannat 03800 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 75 38 21 37

English :

Experience an unforgettable week of cinema and theater! On the program: casting, theater workshops, cinema outing in Gannat, sports games, star buffet and Oscar night. An artistic adventure for young enthusiasts! Registration required.

