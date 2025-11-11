Afro Heaven ~ Afro & Tropical Vibes Party à La Bellevilloise La Bellevilloise Paris
Afro Heaven ~ Afro & Tropical Vibes Party à La Bellevilloise La Bellevilloise Paris lundi 10 novembre 2025.
RDV au spot plus caliente de Ménilmontant pour se plonger dans les sonorités AFRO & TROPICAL des afrobeats, l’afro-électro, shatta ou dancehall, aux sons urban tropical, latino, reggaeton, baile funk brazil, caribbean, shatta/dancehall ou afro-pop !
STYLES
AFROBEATS / URBAN CARIBBEAN / AMAPIANO / BATIDA / SHATTA / BOUYON
REGGAETON / BAILE FUNK / LATINO / CARIBBEAN / AFRO
LINE UP
DJ CUCURUCHO (Afro & Tropical sounds)
DJ SPARK (Afro/Amapiano/Afro-electro)
DAVIBE MIXITY BY GROOVALIZACION DJs (Tropical mix/Afro/Caribbean/Latino)
DR SKOR16 (Urban Tropical vibes)
AFRO HEAVEN, la soirée Afro vibes de La Bellevilloise (Paris 20) revient lundi 10 novembre (veille jour férié) de 23h jusqu’à l’aube avec un event de fuegoooo
Le lundi 10 novembre 2025
de 23h00 à 06h00
gratuit sous condition
Gratuit avant minuit
De 5 à 15 euros après
Public adultes. A partir de 18 ans.
Horaire : année-mois-jour-heure
début : 2025-11-11T00:00:00+01:00
fin : 2025-11-11T07:00:00+01:00
Date(s) : 2025-11-10T23:00:00+02:00_2025-11-10T06:00:00+02:00
La Bellevilloise 19-21 Rue Boyer 75020 Paris
https://www.facebook.com/events/699070729252836/