Afro Heaven ~ Afro & Tropical Vibes Party à La Bellevilloise La Bellevilloise Paris vendredi 2 janvier 2026.
RDV au spot plus caliente de Ménilmontant pour se plonger dans les sonorités AFRO & TROPICAL des afrobeats, l’afro-électro, shatta ou dancehall, aux sons urban tropical, latino, reggaeton, baile funk brazil, caribbean, shatta/dancehall ou afro-pop !
STYLES
AFROBEATS / URBAN CARIBBEAN / AMAPIANO / BATIDA / SHATTA / BOUYON
REGGAETON / BAILE FUNK / LATINO / CARIBBEAN / AFRO
LINE UP
DJ CUCURUCHO (Afro & Tropical sounds)
DJ SPARK (Afro/Amapiano/Afro-electro)
DAVIBE & MIXITY BY GROOVALIZACION DJs (Tropical mix/Afro/Caribbean/Latino)
GHOST NEBULA (Urban Tropical vibes)
AFRO HEAVEN, la soirée Afro vibes de La Bellevilloise (Paris 20) revient le premier weekend de l’année et vous donne rdv le vendredi 2 janvier de 23h jusqu’à l’aube avec un event de fuegoooo !
Le vendredi 02 janvier 2026
de 23h00 à 06h00
gratuit sous condition
Gratuit avant minuit
De 5 à 15 euros après
Public adultes. A partir de 18 ans.
La Bellevilloise 19-21 Rue Boyer 75020 Paris
https://www.facebook.com/events/821470390782128/
