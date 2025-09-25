AFTERWORK AUBERGE DU POIDS PUBLIC AUBERGE DU POIDS PUBLIC Saint-Félix-Lauragais

AFTERWORK AUBERGE DU POIDS PUBLIC AUBERGE DU POIDS PUBLIC Saint-Félix-Lauragais jeudi 25 septembre 2025.

AFTERWORK AUBERGE DU POIDS PUBLIC

AUBERGE DU POIDS PUBLIC 1 Fbg de la Fontasse Saint-Félix-Lauragais Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-25 18:00:00

fin : 2025-09-25 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-25

Venez à l’afterwork !

Afterwork à l’Auberge du Poids Public le jeudi 25 septembre de 18h à 20h à Saint-Félix Lauragais / Cocktails, Tapas et Musique ! / Renseignements au 05.62.18.85.00/ .

AUBERGE DU POIDS PUBLIC 1 Fbg de la Fontasse Saint-Félix-Lauragais 31540 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 62 18 85 00

English :

Come to the afterwork!

German :

Kommen Sie zur Afterwork!

Italiano :

Venite al dopolavoro!

Espanol :

¡Ven al afterwork!

L’événement AFTERWORK AUBERGE DU POIDS PUBLIC Saint-Félix-Lauragais a été mis à jour le 2025-09-12 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE