AFTERWORK AUBERGE DU POIDS PUBLIC AUBERGE DU POIDS PUBLIC Saint-Félix-Lauragais jeudi 25 septembre 2025.
Début : 2025-09-25 18:00:00
fin : 2025-09-25 20:00:00
2025-09-25
Venez à l’afterwork !
Afterwork à l’Auberge du Poids Public le jeudi 25 septembre de 18h à 20h à Saint-Félix Lauragais / Cocktails, Tapas et Musique ! / Renseignements au 05.62.18.85.00/ .
English :
Come to the afterwork!
German :
Kommen Sie zur Afterwork!
Italiano :
Venite al dopolavoro!
Espanol :
¡Ven al afterwork!
