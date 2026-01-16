Afterwork | Choix du verre Segonzac
Afterwork | Choix du verre Segonzac vendredi 6 mars 2026.
Afterwork | Choix du verre
3 rue Pierre Gourry Segonzac Charente
Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-06 18:30:00
fin : 2026-03-06 20:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-03-06
Verre tulipe, ballon, tube… Découvrez lors de cet afterwork comment la forme de votre verre influence la perception des arômes, l’équilibre en bouche et la finesse du Cognac.
3 rue Pierre Gourry Segonzac 16130 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 83 40 24 contact@cognac-painturaud.com
Tulip, balloon, tube… Discover how the shape of your glass influences the perception of aromas, the balance in the mouth and the finesse of Cognac.
L’événement Afterwork | Choix du verre Segonzac a été mis à jour le 2026-01-16 par Destination Cognac