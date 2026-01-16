Afterwork | Choix du verre

3 rue Pierre Gourry Segonzac Charente

Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-06 18:30:00

fin : 2026-03-06 20:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-03-06

Verre tulipe, ballon, tube… Découvrez lors de cet afterwork comment la forme de votre verre influence la perception des arômes, l’équilibre en bouche et la finesse du Cognac.

.

3 rue Pierre Gourry Segonzac 16130 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 83 40 24 contact@cognac-painturaud.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Tulip, balloon, tube… Discover how the shape of your glass influences the perception of aromas, the balance in the mouth and the finesse of Cognac.

L’événement Afterwork | Choix du verre Segonzac a été mis à jour le 2026-01-16 par Destination Cognac