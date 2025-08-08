Afterwork ENAC Alumni Brasil à São Paulo Botequim São Paulo Moema São Paulo

Afterwork ENAC Alumni Brasil à São Paulo

Nossos membros da região de São Paulo e arredores estão convidados a se reunir para um encontro pós-trabalho na sexta-feira, 8 de agosto, às 18h30, no Botequim São Paulo, na Avenida Moema, 2.

Este é o primeiro evento que a ENAC Alumni organiza em São Paulo. Junte-se ao Gaël Le Bris, Head of International Development da ENAC Alumni, e aos seus colegas ex-alunos para fazer networking e conversar sobre aviação e muito mais. Aguardamos ansiosamente por você!

Por favor, confirme sua presença o mais breve possível e, o mais tardar, até quarta-feira, 6 de agosto, para fins de planejamento.

The association will offer the first drink to our members attending the event.

ENAC Alumni is the association of all those who graduated from ENAC’s training programme whether in its Toulouse campus, in its centres or internationally. The key mission of the association is to keep alive a network of more than 29 000 Alumni and students scattered around the world.

Whether through its convention with the school, its friendship with ENAC’s Foundation and various alumni associations ENAC Alumni allows all its members to stay connected with their schoolmates, with their school but also to take advantage of the alumni network to develop career prospects and opportunities.

Botequim São Paulo Moema Av. Moema, 2 – Moema 04077-020 São Paulo – SP Indianópolis São Paulo 04077-020 Região Geográfica Intermediária de São Paulo