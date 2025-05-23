AFTERWORK – Saint-Estève, 23 mai 2025 18:30, Saint-Estève.

Pyrénées-Orientales

AFTERWORK Espace Michel Ey Saint-Estève Pyrénées-Orientales

Pour fêter son dixième anniversaire et l’arrivée des beaux jours, la médiathèque de Saint-Estève vous invite à un concert, animé par le groupe Kover sur le parvis de la médiathèque.

Espace Michel Ey

Espace Michel Ey
Saint-Estève 66240 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie

English :

To celebrate its tenth anniversary and the arrival of fine weather, the Saint-Estève media library invites you to a concert, hosted by the group « Kover », on the media library forecourt.

German :

Um ihr zehnjähriges Bestehen und die Ankunft der schönen Tage zu feiern, lädt die Mediathek von Saint-Estève Sie zu einem Konzert ein, das von der Gruppe « Kover » auf dem Vorplatz der Mediathek musikalisch umrahmt wird.

Italiano :

Per festeggiare il suo decimo anniversario e l’arrivo della bella stagione, la biblioteca multimediale di Saint-Estève vi invita a un concerto del gruppo « Kover » davanti alla biblioteca.

Espanol :

Para celebrar su décimo aniversario y la llegada del buen tiempo, la biblioteca multimedia de Saint-Estève le invita a un concierto del grupo « Kover » frente a la biblioteca.

