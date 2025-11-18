Aguasofro et sonothérapie

Les Sources du Haut Plateau Saint-Bonnet-le-Froid Haute-Loire

Tarif : 45 – 45 – 45 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-18 15:00:00

fin : 2025-11-18 16:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-18

Un moment de relaxation proposé par Elisa Murat Sophrologue et Christine Bouret, sonothèrapeute.

Les Sources du Haut Plateau Saint-Bonnet-le-Froid 43290 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 59 95 73 tourisme@hautpaysduvelay.fr

English :

A moment of relaxation offered by Elisa Murat, Sophrologist, and Christine Bouret, Sound Therapist.

German :

Ein Moment der Entspannung, angeboten von Elisa Murat Sophrologin und Christine Bouret, Sonotherapeutin.

Italiano :

Un momento di relax offerto da Elisa Murat, sofrologa, e Christine Bouret, terapista del suono.

Espanol :

Un momento de relajación ofrecido por Elisa Murat, sofróloga, y Christine Bouret, sonoterapeuta.

L’événement Aguasofro et sonothérapie Saint-Bonnet-le-Froid a été mis à jour le 2025-11-04 par Haut Pays du Velay Tourisme