AIDONS L’AUDE Narbonne

AIDONS L’AUDE

74 Avenue Maître Hubert Mouly Narbonne Aude

Tarif : 50 – 50 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-01 20:00:00

fin : 2025-12-01

Date(s) :

2025-12-01

Face aux terribles incendies qui ont ravagé l’Aude durant l’été 2025, un grand concert solidaire est organisé pour venir en aide aux sinistrés.

Les plus grandes voix de la scène musicale française se réuniront sur la scène de Narbonne Arena pour une soirée exceptionnelle, placée sous le signe de l’espoir, du partage et de la solidarité.

L’intégralité des recettes sera reversée à l’association AUDE SOLIDARITÉS, engagée aux côtés des victimes de la catastrophe.

Un événement organisé par Le Groupe La Dépêche (L’Indépendant, La Dépêche, Midi Libre, Centre Presse, Elixir) et Narbonne Arena avec le soutien du Grand Narbonne et de la Ville de Narbonne.

Venez nombreux pour soutenir les sinistrés et partager un moment de musique et de solidarité.

ENSEMBLE, AIDONS L’AUDE.

Avec Nadau, Cali, Olivia Ruiz, Francis Cabrel, Jean-Pierre Mader, 3 Cafés Gourmands, Axel Bauer, Christophe Mali (Tryo), Amandine Bourgeois, Madame Monsieur, Anne Sila, Sylvain Duthu (Boulevard des Airs), Alexandre Guerrero, G63, Yvan Cujious… et d’autres !

74 Avenue Maître Hubert Mouly Narbonne 11100 Aude Occitanie +33 4 48 84 85 86 info@narbonne-arena.fr

English :

In response to the terrible fires that ravaged the Aude region in the summer of 2025, a major solidarity concert was organized to help the victims.

The greatest voices on the French music scene will gather on the Narbonne Arena stage for an exceptional evening of hope, sharing and solidarity.

All proceeds will be donated to the AUDE SOLIDARITÉS association, working alongside the victims of the disaster.

An event organized by Groupe La Dépêche (L?Indépendant, La Dépêche, Midi Libre, Centre Presse, Elixir) and Narbonne Arena, with the support of Grand Narbonne and the City of Narbonne.

Come one, come all to support the victims and share a moment of music and solidarity.

TOGETHER, LET?S HELP THE AUDE.

With Nadau, Cali, Olivia Ruiz, Francis Cabrel, Jean-Pierre Mader, 3 Cafés Gourmands, Axel Bauer, Christophe Mali (Tryo), Amandine Bourgeois, Madame Monsieur, Anne Sila, Sylvain Duthu (Boulevard des Airs), Alexandre Guerrero, G63, Yvan Cujious? and many more!

German :

Angesichts der schrecklichen Brände, die im Sommer 2025 in der Region Aude gewütet haben, wird ein großes Solidaritätskonzert organisiert, um den Betroffenen zu helfen.

Die größten Stimmen der französischen Musikszene werden sich auf der Bühne der Narbonne Arena versammeln, um einen außergewöhnlichen Abend im Zeichen der Hoffnung, des Teilens und der Solidarität zu gestalten.

Alle Einnahmen gehen an die Organisation AUDE SOLIDARITÉS, die sich an der Seite der Opfer der Katastrophe engagiert.

Die Veranstaltung wird von der Gruppe La Dépêche (L?Indépendant, La Dépêche, Midi Libre, Centre Presse, Elixir) und der Narbonne Arena mit Unterstützung des Grand Narbonne und der Stadt Narbonne organisiert.

Kommen Sie zahlreich, um die Katastrophenopfer zu unterstützen und einen Moment der Musik und der Solidarität zu teilen.

ZUSAMMEN, HELFEN WIR DER AUDE

Mit: Nadau, Cali, Olivia Ruiz, Francis Cabrel, Jean-Pierre Mader, 3 Cafés Gourmands, Axel Bauer, Christophe Mali (Tryo), Amandine Bourgeois, Madame Monsieur, Anne Sila, Sylvain Duthu (Boulevard des Airs), Alexandre Guerrero, G63, Yvan Cujious? und viele andere!

Italiano :

In risposta ai terribili incendi che hanno devastato la regione dell’Aude nell’estate del 2025, è stato organizzato un grande concerto di solidarietà per aiutare le vittime.

I più grandi nomi della scena musicale francese saliranno sul palco dell’Arena Narbonne per una serata eccezionale di speranza, condivisione e solidarietà.

Tutti i proventi saranno devoluti all’associazione AUDE SOLIDARITÉS, che opera a fianco delle vittime del disastro.

Un evento organizzato dal Groupe La Dépêche (L’Indépendant, La Dépêche, Midi Libre, Centre Presse, Elixir) e dall’Arena Narbonne con il sostegno di Greater Narbonne e del Comune di Narbonne.

Venite tutti a sostenere le vittime del disastro e a condividere un momento di musica e solidarietà.

INSIEME, AIUTIAMO L’AUDE.

Con Nadau, Cali, Olivia Ruiz, Francis Cabrel, Jean-Pierre Mader, 3 Cafés Gourmands, Axel Bauer, Christophe Mali (Tryo), Amandine Bourgeois, Madame Monsieur, Anne Sila, Sylvain Duthu (Boulevard des Airs), Alexandre Guerrero, G63, Yvan Cujious? e molti altri!

Espanol :

En respuesta a los terribles incendios que asolaron la región de Aude en el verano de 2025, se organiza un gran concierto solidario para ayudar a las víctimas.

Los grandes nombres de la música francesa se subirán al escenario del Narbonne Arena para una velada excepcional de esperanza, intercambio y solidaridad.

La recaudación se destinará íntegramente a la asociación AUDE SOLIDARITÉS, que trabaja junto a las víctimas de la catástrofe.

Evento organizado por el Grupo La Dépêche (L’Indépendant, La Dépêche, Midi Libre, Centre Presse, Elixir) y la Narbonne Arena, con el apoyo de la Gran Narbona y el Ayuntamiento de Narbona.

Venga uno, vengan todos para apoyar a las víctimas de la catástrofe y compartir un momento de música y solidaridad.

JUNTOS, AYUDEMOS A LA AUDE.

Con Nadau, Cali, Olivia Ruiz, Francis Cabrel, Jean-Pierre Mader, 3 Cafés Gourmands, Axel Bauer, Christophe Mali (Tryo), Amandine Bourgeois, Madame Monsieur, Anne Sila, Sylvain Duthu (Boulevard des Airs), Alexandre Guerrero, G63, Yvan Cujious… ¡y muchos más!

