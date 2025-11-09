AIRS DE MON TEMPS EN CONCERT 10 ANS DEJA – SALLE NINO FERRER Dammarie Les Lys
AIRS DE MON TEMPS EN CONCERT 10 ANS DEJA Début : 2025-11-09 à 15:00. Tarif : – euros.
Le groupe Airs de Mon temps interprète des plus beaux succès de la chanson française des années 1945 1975Ce groupe existe depuis 10 ans déjàLa formation est constituée de solistes, choristes et instrumentistes
SALLE NINO FERRER PLACE ROBERT DECOSSE 77190 Dammarie Les Lys 77