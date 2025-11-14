Akira Inumaru Exposition de peinture Mont-Saint-Aignan

Akira Inumaru Exposition de peinture Mont-Saint-Aignan vendredi 14 novembre 2025.

Akira Inumaru Exposition de peinture

Rue Nicolas Poussin Mont-Saint-Aignan Seine-Maritime

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-11-14 13:30:00

fin : 2025-12-13 17:30:00

2025-11-14

En cette fin d’année, Akira Inumaru dévoile Les Lumières éveillées, une installation immersive mêlant peinture et projection mapping, fruit d’un an de recherche avec l’artiste numérique Morgane Le Disez.

Son travail explore le lien profond entre lumière et végétal à travers trois techniques sensibles lumière pigmentaire, distillation solaire et phosphanie.

Une expérience poétique où image, matière et lumière révèlent la vitalité secrète du monde vivant.

Rue Nicolas Poussin Mont-Saint-Aignan 76130 Seine-Maritime Normandie +33 2 79 18 99 00 EMS@montsaintaignan.fr

English : Akira Inumaru Exposition de peinture

As the year draws to a close, Akira Inumaru unveils Les Lumières éveillées, an immersive installation combining painting and projection mapping, the fruit of a year?s research with digital artist Morgane Le Disez.

His work explores the profound link between light and plants through three sensitive techniques: pigment light, solar distillation and phosphanie.

A poetic experience in which image, matter and light reveal the secret vitality of the living world.

German :

Zum Jahresende enthüllt Akira Inumaru Les Lumières éveillées, eine immersive Installation, die Malerei und Projection Mapping miteinander verbindet und das Ergebnis einer einjährigen Forschungsarbeit mit der Digitalkünstlerin Morgane Le Disez ist.

Seine Arbeit erforscht die tiefe Verbindung zwischen Licht und Pflanzen durch drei sensible Techniken: Pigmentlicht, Sonnendestillation und Phosphanie.

Eine poetische Erfahrung, bei der Bild, Materie und Licht die geheime Vitalität der lebenden Welt offenbaren.

Italiano :

Alla fine dell’anno, Akira Inumaru presenta Les Lumières éveillées, un’installazione immersiva che combina pittura e projection mapping, frutto di un anno di ricerca con l’artista digitale Morgane Le Disez.

Il suo lavoro esplora il profondo legame tra luce e piante attraverso tre tecniche sensibili: la luce dei pigmenti, la distillazione solare e la fosfania.

Un’esperienza poetica in cui immagine, materia e luce rivelano la vitalità segreta del mondo vivente.

Espanol :

A finales de año, Akira Inumaru presenta Les Lumières éveillées, una instalación inmersiva que combina pintura y mapping de proyección, fruto de un año de investigación con la artista digital Morgane Le Disez.

Su obra explora el profundo vínculo entre la luz y las plantas a través de tres técnicas sensibles: la luz pigmentada, la destilación solar y la fosfanía.

Una experiencia poética en la que imagen, materia y luz revelan la vitalidad secreta del mundo vivo.

