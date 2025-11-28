AL CULO DEL CAMIО́N BODEGUITA Saint-Nazaire

AL CULO DEL CAMIО́N Vendredi 28 novembre, 21h00 BODEGUITA Loire-Atlantique

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-11-28T21:00:00 – 2025-11-28T23:59:00

Fin : 2025-11-28T21:00:00 – 2025-11-28T23:59:00

Al Culo Del Camión : Deux compères au chant, Claude Riddim à la boite à rythme et aux claviers et Joa à la guitare et aux samples. Deux amis qui proposent une musique qui leur ressemble : entre le reggae et la musique world en y ajoutant des pointes de funk, de rock, … tout en reprises et compositions. Distillation musicale et bonne humeur !

Un premier concert « au cul du camion » et le nom est trouvé. Parfois accompagné d’un bassiste, d’un trompettiste ou d’un saxophoniste, le groupe ne se fixe pas de limite que ce soit dans sa formation ou dans sa mise en scène, une prise de courant leur suffit !

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Ska Reggae