ALADDIN ET SON TAPIS VOLANT Saint-Estève

ALADDIN ET SON TAPIS VOLANT

6 Allée des Arts et des Lettres Saint-Estève Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 27

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-12 20:30:00

fin : 2025-11-12 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-12

Préparez-vous à embarquer pour un voyage féérique avec notre incroyable comédie musicale “Aladdin et son tapis volant” !

6 Allée des Arts et des Lettres Saint-Estève 66240 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 38 34 95 billetterie@theatre-de-letang.fr

English :

Get ready to embark on a magical journey with our incredible musical Aladdin and his Flying Carpet!

German :

Machen Sie sich bereit für eine märchenhafte Reise mit unserem unglaublichen Musical Aladdin und der fliegende Teppich !

Italiano :

Preparatevi a intraprendere un viaggio magico con il nostro incredibile musical Aladdin e il suo tappeto volante!

Espanol :

Prepárate para embarcarte en un viaje mágico con nuestro increíble musical Aladino y su alfombra voladora

