ALADDIN ET SON TAPIS VOLANT Saint-Estève

6 Allée des Arts et des Lettres Saint-Estève Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2025-11-12 20:30:00
fin : 2025-11-12 22:00:00
2025-11-12
Préparez-vous à embarquer pour un voyage féérique avec notre incroyable comédie musicale “Aladdin et son tapis volant” !
6 Allée des Arts et des Lettres Saint-Estève 66240 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 38 34 95 billetterie@theatre-de-letang.fr
English :
Get ready to embark on a magical journey with our incredible musical Aladdin and his Flying Carpet!
German :
Machen Sie sich bereit für eine märchenhafte Reise mit unserem unglaublichen Musical Aladdin und der fliegende Teppich !
Italiano :
Preparatevi a intraprendere un viaggio magico con il nostro incredibile musical Aladdin e il suo tappeto volante!
Espanol :
Prepárate para embarcarte en un viaje mágico con nuestro increíble musical Aladino y su alfombra voladora
