Alençon Plage Beach Soccer Alençon

Alençon Plage Beach Soccer Alençon mercredi 6 août 2025.

Alençon Plage Beach Soccer

27 Rue Albert 1er Alençon Orne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-06 15:00:00

fin : 2025-08-06 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-08-06

Dans le cadre d’Alençon Plage, venez vous essayer au foot… sur le sable ! A vos ballons !

Mercredi 6 aout 2025 de 15h à 19h

Gratuit pour tous !!

Dans le cadre d’Alençon Plage, venez vous essayer au foot… sur le sable ! A vos ballons !

Mercredi 6 aout 2025 de 15h à 19h

Gratuit pour tous !! .

27 Rue Albert 1er Alençon 61000 Orne Normandie

English : Alençon Plage Beach Soccer

As part of Alençon Plage, come and try your hand at soccer… on the sand! Get your balls!

Wednesday, August 6, 2025 from 3pm to 7pm

Free for all!

German :

Im Rahmen von Alençon Plage können Sie sich im Fußball versuchen… auf dem Sand! Auf zu den Bällen!

Mittwoch, 6. August 2025, von 15 bis 19 Uhr

Kostenlos für alle!!!

Italiano :

Nell’ambito di Alençon Plage, venite a provare il calcio… sulla sabbia! Prendete i vostri palloni!

Mercoledì 6 agosto 2025 dalle 15.00 alle 19.00

Gratuito per tutti!

Espanol :

En el marco de Alençon Plage, venga a probar el fútbol… ¡sobre la arena! ¡Coja sus balones!

Miércoles 6 de agosto de 2025 de 15.00 a 19.00 h

Gratis para todos

L’événement Alençon Plage Beach Soccer Alençon a été mis à jour le 2025-07-16 par OT CUA ALENCON