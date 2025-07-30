Alençon Plage Cinéma plein air Alençon
Alençon Plage Cinéma plein air Alençon mercredi 30 juillet 2025.
Alençon Plage Cinéma plein air
27 Rue Albert 1er Alençon Orne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-30
fin : 2025-07-30
Date(s) :
2025-07-30
Dans le cadre d’Alençon Plage, le 30 juillet,
Cinéma en plein air à la tombée de la nuit, projection du film Vice-Versa 2.
Durée 1h 36
Gratuit pour tous !!
27 Rue Albert 1er Alençon 61000 Orne Normandie
English : Alençon Plage Cinéma plein air
As part of Alençon Plage, July 30,
Open-air cinema at dusk, screening of Vice-Versa 2.
Running time 1h 36
Free for all!
German :
Im Rahmen von Alençon Plage am 30. Juli,
Open-Air-Kino bei Einbruch der Dunkelheit, Vorführung des Films Vice-Versa 2.
Dauer 1h 36
Kostenlos für alle!!!
Italiano :
Nell’ambito di Alençon Plage, il 30 luglio,
Cinema all’aperto al tramonto, proiezione del film Vice-Versa 2.
Durata: 1 ora e 36 minuti
Gratuito per tutti!
Espanol :
En el marco de Alençon Plage, el 30 de julio,
Cine al aire libre al atardecer, proyección de la película Vice-Versa 2.
Duración: 1 hora y 36 minutos
Gratis para todos
L’événement Alençon Plage Cinéma plein air Alençon a été mis à jour le 2025-07-16 par OT CUA ALENCON