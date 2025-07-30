Alençon Plage Cinéma plein air Alençon

Alençon Plage Cinéma plein air Alençon mercredi 30 juillet 2025.

Alençon Plage Cinéma plein air

27 Rue Albert 1er Alençon Orne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-30

fin : 2025-07-30

Date(s) :

2025-07-30

Dans le cadre d’Alençon Plage, le 30 juillet,

Cinéma en plein air à la tombée de la nuit, projection du film Vice-Versa 2.

Durée 1h 36

Gratuit pour tous !!

27 Rue Albert 1er Alençon 61000 Orne Normandie

English : Alençon Plage Cinéma plein air

As part of Alençon Plage, July 30,

Open-air cinema at dusk, screening of Vice-Versa 2.

Running time 1h 36

Free for all!

German :

Im Rahmen von Alençon Plage am 30. Juli,

Open-Air-Kino bei Einbruch der Dunkelheit, Vorführung des Films Vice-Versa 2.

Dauer 1h 36

Kostenlos für alle!!!

Italiano :

Nell’ambito di Alençon Plage, il 30 luglio,

Cinema all’aperto al tramonto, proiezione del film Vice-Versa 2.

Durata: 1 ora e 36 minuti

Gratuito per tutti!

Espanol :

En el marco de Alençon Plage, el 30 de julio,

Cine al aire libre al atardecer, proyección de la película Vice-Versa 2.

Duración: 1 hora y 36 minutos

Gratis para todos

