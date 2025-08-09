Alençon Plage Concert Mystical Man, Riddim Factory & Keefaz Alençon

Alençon Plage Concert Mystical Man, Riddim Factory & Keefaz

27 Rue Albert 1er Alençon Orne

Début : 2025-08-09 19:30:00

fin : 2025-08-09 22:00:00

2025-08-09

Dans le cadre d’Alençon Plage, concert exceptionnel Mystical Man, Riddim Factory & Keefaz.

Originaire de Bretagne, Mystical Man est un artiste aux multiples facettes, il est à la fois chanteur, selecta, producteur mais aussi compositeur à ses temps perdus ! Son style varie du roots reggae au raggamuffin, et aborde des thèmes comme le système et ses mauvais côtés, mais aussi de ce qui encourage à s’unifier et de ses expériences de vie au quotidien. Aujourd’hui, c’est en formation live band avec Riddim Factory qu’il vient s’exprimer sur scène.

Le samedi 9 aout de 19h30 à 22h

Gratuit pour tous !!

27 Rue Albert 1er Alençon 61000 Orne Normandie

English : Alençon Plage Concert Mystical Man, Riddim Factory & Keefaz

As part of Alençon Plage, Mystical Man, Riddim Factory & Keefaz.

Hailing from Brittany, Mystical Man is a multi-faceted artist: he’s a singer, selecta, producer and composer in his spare time! His style ranges from roots reggae to raggamuffin, and tackles themes such as the system and its downsides, but also what encourages people to unite, and his day-to-day life experiences. Today, he takes to the stage in a live band formation with Riddim Factory.

Saturday August 9, 7.30-10pm

Free for all!

German :

Im Rahmen von Alençon Plage, außergewöhnliches Konzert Mystical Man, Riddim Factory & Keefaz.

Der aus der Bretagne stammende Mystical Man ist ein Künstler mit vielen Facetten: Er ist Sänger, Selecta, Produzent und in seiner Freizeit auch Komponist! Sein Stil reicht von Roots Reggae bis hin zu Raggamuffin und behandelt Themen wie das System und seine schlechten Seiten, aber auch das, was einen dazu ermutigt, sich zu vereinen, und seine täglichen Lebenserfahrungen. Heute steht er in der Live-Band-Formation von Riddim Factory auf der Bühne.

Samstag, 9. August von 19.30 bis 22 Uhr

Kostenlos für alle!

Italiano :

Mystical Man, Riddim Factory e Keefaz tengono un concerto unico nell’ambito di Alençon Plage.

Originario della Bretagna, Mystical Man è un artista poliedrico, cantante, selecta, produttore e compositore nel tempo libero! Il suo stile spazia dal roots reggae al raggamuffin e affronta temi come il sistema e i suoi lati negativi, ma anche ciò che spinge le persone a unirsi e le sue esperienze di vita quotidiana. Oggi si esibisce dal vivo con Riddim Factory.

Sabato 9 agosto dalle 19.30 alle 22.00

Gratuito per tutti!

Espanol :

Mystical Man, Riddim Factory y Keefaz ofrecen un concierto único en el marco de Alençon Plage.

Originario de Bretaña, Mystical Man es un artista polifacético, cantante, selecta, productor y compositor en su tiempo libre Su estilo oscila entre el roots reggae y el raggamuffin, y aborda temas como el sistema y sus inconvenientes, pero también lo que anima a la gente a unirse y sus experiencias cotidianas. Actualmente actúa en directo con Riddim Factory.

Sábado 9 de agosto de 19h30 a 22h00

Gratis para todos

