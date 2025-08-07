Alençon Plage Escrime Alençon

Alençon Plage Escrime Alençon jeudi 7 août 2025.

Alençon Plage Escrime

27 Rue Albert 1er Alençon Orne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-07 15:00:00

fin : 2025-08-07 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-08-07

Dans le cadre d’Alençon Plage, venez découvrir l’escrime sur la Plage avec l’association Damigny Escrime ! Une pratique sportive et artistique pour petits et grands.

Le jeudi 7 aout 2025 entre 15h et 19h.

Gratuit pour tous !!

Dans le cadre d’Alençon Plage, venez découvrir l’escrime sur la Plage avec l’association Damigny Escrime ! Une pratique sportive et artistique pour petits et grands.

Le jeudi 7 aout 2025 entre 15h et 19h.

Gratuit pour tous !! .

27 Rue Albert 1er Alençon 61000 Orne Normandie

English : Alençon Plage Escrime

As part of Alençon Plage, come and discover fencing on the beach with the Damigny Escrime association! A sporting and artistic activity for young and old.

Thursday, August 7, 2025 between 3pm and 7pm.

Free for all!

German :

Im Rahmen von Alençon Plage können Sie mit dem Verein Damigny Escrime Fechten am Strand entdecken! Eine sportliche und künstlerische Praxis für Groß und Klein.

Am Donnerstag, den 7. August 2025, zwischen 15 und 19 Uhr.

Kostenlos für alle!

Italiano :

Nell’ambito di Alençon Plage, venite a scoprire la scherma sulla spiaggia con l’associazione Damigny Escrime! Un’attività sportiva e artistica per tutte le età.

Giovedì 7 agosto 2025 dalle 15.00 alle 19.00.

Gratuito per tutti!

Espanol :

En el marco de Alençon Plage, venga a descubrir la esgrima en la playa con la asociación Damigny Escrime Una actividad deportiva y artística para todas las edades.

Jueves 7 de agosto de 2025 entre las 15:00 y las 19:00 horas.

Gratis para todos

L’événement Alençon Plage Escrime Alençon a été mis à jour le 2025-07-16 par OT CUA ALENCON