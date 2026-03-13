Alexander Vantournhout Frames Domaine et Château de Lacroix Laval Marcy-l’Étoile

Alexander Vantournhout Frames

Domaine et Château de Lacroix Laval 1171 Avenue de Lacroix-Laval Marcy-l’Étoile Rhône

Tarif : 12 – 12 – 18 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche 2026-07-15 19:30:00

fin : 2026-07-19

Date(s) :

2026-07-15

Le chorégraphe Alexander Vantournhout et ses interprètes investissent le Domaine de Lacroix-Laval avec des performances en forme de sculptures corporelles, jouant sur l’idée du cadre.

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Domaine et Château de Lacroix Laval 1171 Avenue de Lacroix-Laval Marcy-l’Étoile 69280 Rhône Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 72 32 00 00 contact@nuitsdefourviere.fr

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English :

Choreographer Alexander Vantournhout and his performers take over the Domaine de Lacroix-Laval with performances that take the form of human sculptures, playing on the concept of the setting.

L’événement Alexander Vantournhout Frames Marcy-l’Étoile a été mis à jour le 2026-03-13 par Lyon Tourisme et Congrès ONLYLYON Tourisme