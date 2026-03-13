Alexander Vantournhout Frames Domaine et Château de Lacroix Laval Marcy-l’Étoile
Alexander Vantournhout Frames Domaine et Château de Lacroix Laval Marcy-l’Étoile mercredi 15 juillet 2026.
Alexander Vantournhout Frames
Domaine et Château de Lacroix Laval 1171 Avenue de Lacroix-Laval Marcy-l’Étoile Rhône
Tarif : 12 – 12 – 18 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche 2026-07-15 19:30:00
fin : 2026-07-19
Date(s) :
2026-07-15
Le chorégraphe Alexander Vantournhout et ses interprètes investissent le Domaine de Lacroix-Laval avec des performances en forme de sculptures corporelles, jouant sur l’idée du cadre.
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Domaine et Château de Lacroix Laval 1171 Avenue de Lacroix-Laval Marcy-l’Étoile 69280 Rhône Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 72 32 00 00 contact@nuitsdefourviere.fr
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English :
Choreographer Alexander Vantournhout and his performers take over the Domaine de Lacroix-Laval with performances that take the form of human sculptures, playing on the concept of the setting.
L’événement Alexander Vantournhout Frames Marcy-l’Étoile a été mis à jour le 2026-03-13 par Lyon Tourisme et Congrès ONLYLYON Tourisme