ALEXANDRE KOMINEK « BÂTARD SENSIBLE » Montpellier vendredi 30 janvier 2026.

Esplanade Charles De Gaulle Montpellier Hérault

Tarif : 35 – 35 – EUR

Début : 2026-01-30

fin : 2026-01-30

2026-01-30

Venez rire et avoir honte. C’est ça Alexandre Kominek.

Sex

Cendrillon

Iguane

cuisine au beurre

Drogue

White bitch

Sensibilité

Esplanade Charles De Gaulle Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 61 67 61

English :

Come and laugh and be ashamed. This is Alexander Kominek.

German :

Kommen Sie, um zu lachen und sich zu schämen. Das ist Alexander Kominek.

Italiano :

Venite a ridere e a vergognarvi. Questo è Alexandre Kominek.

Espanol :

Venga, ríase y avergüéncese. Ese es Alexandre Kominek.

