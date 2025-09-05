ALEXANDRE KOMINEK « BÂTARD SENSIBLE » Montpellier
ALEXANDRE KOMINEK « BÂTARD SENSIBLE » Montpellier vendredi 30 janvier 2026.
ALEXANDRE KOMINEK « BÂTARD SENSIBLE »
Esplanade Charles De Gaulle Montpellier Hérault
Tarif : 35 – 35 – EUR
Début : 2026-01-30
fin : 2026-01-30
2026-01-30
Venez rire et avoir honte. C’est ça Alexandre Kominek.
Sex
Cendrillon
Iguane
cuisine au beurre
Drogue
White bitch
Sensibilité
Esplanade Charles De Gaulle Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 61 67 61
English :
Come and laugh and be ashamed. This is Alexander Kominek.
German :
Kommen Sie, um zu lachen und sich zu schämen. Das ist Alexander Kominek.
Italiano :
Venite a ridere e a vergognarvi. Questo è Alexandre Kominek.
Espanol :
Venga, ríase y avergüéncese. Ese es Alexandre Kominek.
