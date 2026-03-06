ALGO’RYTHME FESTIVAL La CASA MUSICALE Perpignan
ALGO’RYTHME FESTIVAL La CASA MUSICALE Perpignan vendredi 6 mars 2026.
ALGO’RYTHME FESTIVAL
La CASA MUSICALE 1 rue Jean Vielledent Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 25 – 25 – 50
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-06
fin : 2026-03-07
Date(s) :
2026-03-06
ALGO’RYTHME Festival ASTRAL FREQUENCY est une expérience électro immersive sur deux nuits mêlant trance et techno dans un univers cosmique, où scénographie astrale et vibrations puissantes invitent à un voyage sensoriel hors du temps.
.
La CASA MUSICALE 1 rue Jean Vielledent Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
ALGO?RYTHME Festival: ASTRAL FREQUENCY is a two-night immersive electro experience combining trance and techno in a cosmic universe, where astral scenography and powerful vibrations invite you on a sensory journey out of time.
L’événement ALGO’RYTHME FESTIVAL Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-03-02 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME