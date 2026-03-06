ALGO’RYTHME FESTIVAL La CASA MUSICALE Perpignan

ALGO’RYTHME FESTIVAL

La CASA MUSICALE 1 rue Jean Vielledent Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

ALGO’RYTHME Festival ASTRAL FREQUENCY est une expérience électro immersive sur deux nuits mêlant trance et techno dans un univers cosmique, où scénographie astrale et vibrations puissantes invitent à un voyage sensoriel hors du temps.

La CASA MUSICALE 1 rue Jean Vielledent Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie

English :

ALGO?RYTHME Festival: ASTRAL FREQUENCY is a two-night immersive electro experience combining trance and techno in a cosmic universe, where astral scenography and powerful vibrations invite you on a sensory journey out of time.

