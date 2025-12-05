Alice au pays des merveilles Creil

Alice au pays des merveilles

Allée Nelson Creil Oise

Tarif : 11 – 11 – 11 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-05 19:00:00

fin : 2025-12-05 20:15:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-05

ALICE AU PAYS DES MERVEILLES The Amazing Keystone Big Band

Le Big Band vous emmène à la découverte des différents styles de jazz en les associant aux personnages du célèbre conte de Lewis Carroll Alice au pays des merveilles.

La date Vendredi 5 décembre à 19h Départ en bus à 18h15 depuis le CAL

Le lieu Faïencerie Creil

Pour qui Jeune public dès 6 ans

11€ pour les adhérents et les -18 ans

20€ pour les non-adhérents

Transport en car compris et obligatoire depuis le CAL

Infos et réservations 03 44 50 06 68

billetterie@pays-clermontois.fr

ALICE AU PAYS DES MERVEILLES The Amazing Keystone Big Band

Le Big Band vous emmène à la découverte des différents styles de jazz en les associant aux personnages du célèbre conte de Lewis Carroll Alice au pays des merveilles.

La date Vendredi 5 décembre à 19h Départ en bus à 18h15 depuis le CAL

Le lieu Faïencerie Creil

Pour qui Jeune public dès 6 ans

11€ pour les adhérents et les -18 ans

20€ pour les non-adhérents

Transport en car compris et obligatoire depuis le CAL

Infos et réservations 03 44 50 06 68

billetterie@pays-clermontois.fr .

Allée Nelson Creil 60100 Oise Hauts-de-France +33 3 44 50 06 68 billetterie@pays-clermontois.fr

English :

ALICE IN WONDERLAND The Amazing Keystone Big Band

The Big Band takes you on a discovery of different jazz styles, associating them with the characters from Lewis Carroll’s famous tale Alice in Wonderland.

Date: Friday, December 5, 7pm Bus departs from CAL at 6:15pm

The venue: Faïencerie Creil

Who Young audiences from age 6

11? for members and under-18s

20? for non-members

Bus transport included and compulsory from CAL

Information and reservations 03 44 50 06 68

billetterie@pays-clermontois.fr

German :

ALICE AU PAYS DES MERVEILLES The Amazing Keystone Big Band

Die Big Band nimmt Sie mit auf eine Entdeckungsreise durch die verschiedenen Stile des Jazz und verbindet sie mit den Figuren aus Lewis Carrolls berühmter Erzählung Alice im Wunderland.

Das Datum: Freitag, 5. Dezember um 19 Uhr Abfahrt mit dem Bus um 18.15 Uhr vom CAL

Der Ort: Faïencerie Creil

Für wen: Junges Publikum ab 6 Jahren

11? für Mitglieder und Personen unter 18 Jahren

20? für Nicht-Mitglieder

Der Transport mit dem Bus vom CAL ist obligatorisch und inbegriffen

Infos und Reservierungen 03 44 50 06 68

billetterie@pays-clermontois.fr

Italiano :

ALICE IN WONDERLAND La straordinaria Keystone Big Band

La Big Band vi accompagna in un viaggio alla scoperta di diversi stili di jazz, combinandoli con i personaggi del famoso racconto di Lewis Carroll Alice nel Paese delle Meraviglie.

Data: venerdì 5 dicembre alle 19.00 Partenza in autobus dal CAL alle 18.15

Il luogo: Faïencerie Creil

A chi è rivolto? Pubblico giovane a partire da 6 anni

11? per i soci e i minori di 18 anni

20? per i non soci

Trasporto in pullman incluso e obbligatorio da CAL

Informazioni e prenotazioni 03 44 50 06 68

billetterie@pays-clermontois.fr

Espanol :

ALICE IN WONDERLAND The Amazing Keystone Big Band

La Big Band te lleva en un viaje de descubrimiento a través de diferentes estilos de jazz, combinándolos con los personajes del famoso cuento de Lewis Carroll Alicia en el País de las Maravillas.

La cita: viernes 5 de diciembre a las 19.00 h Salida en autobús desde CAL a las 18.15 h

El lugar: Faïencerie Creil

¿A quién va dirigido? Público joven a partir de 6 años

11? para socios y menores de 18 años

20? para los no socios

Transporte en autocar incluido y obligatorio desde CAL

Información y reservas 03 44 50 06 68

billetterie@pays-clermontois.fr

L’événement Alice au pays des merveilles Creil a été mis à jour le 2025-10-17 par Oise Tourisme