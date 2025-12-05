Alice au pays des merveilles Creil
ALICE AU PAYS DES MERVEILLES The Amazing Keystone Big Band
Le Big Band vous emmène à la découverte des différents styles de jazz en les associant aux personnages du célèbre conte de Lewis Carroll Alice au pays des merveilles.
La date Vendredi 5 décembre à 19h Départ en bus à 18h15 depuis le CAL
Le lieu Faïencerie Creil
Pour qui Jeune public dès 6 ans
11€ pour les adhérents et les -18 ans
20€ pour les non-adhérents
Transport en car compris et obligatoire depuis le CAL
Infos et réservations 03 44 50 06 68
billetterie@pays-clermontois.fr
Allée Nelson Creil 60100 Oise Hauts-de-France +33 3 44 50 06 68 billetterie@pays-clermontois.fr
English :
ALICE IN WONDERLAND The Amazing Keystone Big Band
The Big Band takes you on a discovery of different jazz styles, associating them with the characters from Lewis Carroll’s famous tale Alice in Wonderland.
Date: Friday, December 5, 7pm Bus departs from CAL at 6:15pm
The venue: Faïencerie Creil
Who Young audiences from age 6
11? for members and under-18s
20? for non-members
Bus transport included and compulsory from CAL
Information and reservations 03 44 50 06 68
billetterie@pays-clermontois.fr
German :
ALICE AU PAYS DES MERVEILLES The Amazing Keystone Big Band
Die Big Band nimmt Sie mit auf eine Entdeckungsreise durch die verschiedenen Stile des Jazz und verbindet sie mit den Figuren aus Lewis Carrolls berühmter Erzählung Alice im Wunderland.
Das Datum: Freitag, 5. Dezember um 19 Uhr Abfahrt mit dem Bus um 18.15 Uhr vom CAL
Der Ort: Faïencerie Creil
Für wen: Junges Publikum ab 6 Jahren
11? für Mitglieder und Personen unter 18 Jahren
20? für Nicht-Mitglieder
Der Transport mit dem Bus vom CAL ist obligatorisch und inbegriffen
Infos und Reservierungen 03 44 50 06 68
billetterie@pays-clermontois.fr
Italiano :
ALICE IN WONDERLAND La straordinaria Keystone Big Band
La Big Band vi accompagna in un viaggio alla scoperta di diversi stili di jazz, combinandoli con i personaggi del famoso racconto di Lewis Carroll Alice nel Paese delle Meraviglie.
Data: venerdì 5 dicembre alle 19.00 Partenza in autobus dal CAL alle 18.15
Il luogo: Faïencerie Creil
A chi è rivolto? Pubblico giovane a partire da 6 anni
11? per i soci e i minori di 18 anni
20? per i non soci
Trasporto in pullman incluso e obbligatorio da CAL
Informazioni e prenotazioni 03 44 50 06 68
billetterie@pays-clermontois.fr
Espanol :
ALICE IN WONDERLAND The Amazing Keystone Big Band
La Big Band te lleva en un viaje de descubrimiento a través de diferentes estilos de jazz, combinándolos con los personajes del famoso cuento de Lewis Carroll Alicia en el País de las Maravillas.
La cita: viernes 5 de diciembre a las 19.00 h Salida en autobús desde CAL a las 18.15 h
El lugar: Faïencerie Creil
¿A quién va dirigido? Público joven a partir de 6 años
11? para socios y menores de 18 años
20? para los no socios
Transporte en autocar incluido y obligatorio desde CAL
Información y reservas 03 44 50 06 68
billetterie@pays-clermontois.fr
