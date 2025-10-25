ALICE ET LES PETITS GUERRIERS, MARCHE SOLIDAIRE Formiguères

ALICE ET LES PETITS GUERRIERS, MARCHE SOLIDAIRE Formiguères samedi 25 octobre 2025.

12 Route de Mont Louis Formiguères Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5

Début : 2025-10-25 09:30:00

fin : 2025-10-25 16:00:00

2025-10-25

Marche et journée solidaires à Formiguères

12 Route de Mont Louis Formiguères 66210 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 16 12 53 08 gaecperarnaud@wanadoo.fr

English :

Walk and day of solidarity in Formiguères

German :

Wanderung und Solidaritätstag in Formiguères

Italiano :

Giornata di cammino e solidarietà a Formiguères

Espanol :

Caminata y jornada solidaria en Formiguères

