ALICE ET LES PETITS GUERRIERS, MARCHE SOLIDAIRE Formiguères
ALICE ET LES PETITS GUERRIERS, MARCHE SOLIDAIRE Formiguères samedi 25 octobre 2025.
ALICE ET LES PETITS GUERRIERS, MARCHE SOLIDAIRE
12 Route de Mont Louis Formiguères Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-25 09:30:00
fin : 2025-10-25 16:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-10-25
Marche et journée solidaires à Formiguères
.
12 Route de Mont Louis Formiguères 66210 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 16 12 53 08 gaecperarnaud@wanadoo.fr
English :
Walk and day of solidarity in Formiguères
German :
Wanderung und Solidaritätstag in Formiguères
Italiano :
Giornata di cammino e solidarietà a Formiguères
Espanol :
Caminata y jornada solidaria en Formiguères
L’événement ALICE ET LES PETITS GUERRIERS, MARCHE SOLIDAIRE Formiguères a été mis à jour le 2025-10-10 par POINT INFO REGIE DE FORMIGUERES