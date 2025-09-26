Aline Piboule Récital sur le piano ancien du château d’Aulteribe Sermentizon

Aline Piboule Récital sur le piano ancien du château d’Aulteribe Sermentizon vendredi 26 septembre 2025.

Récital d’Aline Piboule sur le piano de George Onslow dans le grand salon du château d’Aulteribe.

Au programme Gabriel Fauré, Ballade op 19 ; Léo Delibes Valse de Coppélia ; Lili Boulanger 3 pièces et Franz Liszt Sonate

Château d’Aulteribe Sermentizon 63120 Puy-de-Dôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 73 53 14 55 chateau-aulteribe@monuments-nationaux.fr

English :

Recital by Aline Piboule on George Onslow’s piano in the grand salon of Château d’Aulteribe.

Program: Gabriel Fauré, Ballade op 19; Léo Delibes Valse de Coppélia; Lili Boulanger 3 pièces and Franz Liszt Sonate

German :

Klavierabend von Aline Piboule auf dem Klavier von George Onslow im großen Salon des Schlosses von Aulteribe.

Auf dem Programm: Gabriel Fauré, Ballade op 19; Léo Delibes Walzer von Coppélia; Lili Boulanger 3 Stücke und Franz Liszt Sonate

Italiano :

Recital di Aline Piboule al pianoforte di George Onslow nel grande salone del Castello d’Aulteribe.

In programma: Gabriel Fauré, Ballade op 19; Léo Delibes Valse de Coppélia; Lili Boulanger 3 pezzi e Franz Liszt Sonata

Espanol :

Recital de Aline Piboule al piano de George Onslow en el gran salón del castillo de Aulteribe.

En el programa: Gabriel Fauré, Ballade op 19; Léo Delibes Valse de Coppélia; Lili Boulanger 3 piezas y Franz Liszt Sonata

