Allenc

ALLENC EN FÊTE !

Village Allenc Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Demi-journée

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-03

fin : 2026-07-05

Date(s) :

2026-07-03

ALLENC EN FÊTE 3, 4 & 5 JUILLET. Le Comité des Jeunes d’Allenc vous promet un week-end de folie. Au programme

Vendredi 4/07 21h bal musette

Samedi 5/07 19h apéritif-grillades suivi à 23h d’un bal disco

Dimanche 6/07 9h vide grenier, 11h messe, 12h apéro grillades, 14h30 concours de pétanque, 15h jeux en bois, 18h30 apéro grillades, 20h repas sur réservation et 23h bal disco

ALLENC EN FÊTE 3, 4 & 5 JUILLET. Le Comité des Jeunes d’Allenc vous promet un week-end de folie. Au programme

Vendredi 4/07 21h bal musette

Samedi 5/07 19h apéritif-grillades suivi à 23h d’un bal disco

Dimanche 6/07 9h vide grenier, 11h messe, 12h apéro grillades, 14h30 concours de pétanque, 15h jeux en bois, 18h30 apéro grillades, 20h repas sur réservation et 23h bal disco .

Village Allenc 48190 Lozère Occitanie jeunesdallenc@gmail.com

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English :

ALLENC IN F%CATE? JULY 3, 4, & 5. The Allenc Youth Committee promises you a wild weekend. On the schedule:

Friday, July 4: 9:00 p.m. bal musette

Saturday, July 5: 7:00 p.m. aperitif and barbecue, followed at 11:00 p.m. by a disco

Sunday, July 6: 9:00 a.m. yard sale, 11:00 a.m. Mass, 12:00 p.m. aperitif and barbecue, 2:30 p.m. pétanque tournament, 3:00 p.m. wooden games, 6:30 p.m. aperitif and grilled meats, 8:00 p.m. dinner (reservation required), and 11:00 p.m. disco

L’événement ALLENC EN FÊTE ! Allenc a été mis à jour le 2026-06-24 par 48-OT Mont Lozere