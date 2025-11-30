Almoria Trio au Tiers-lieux en Bigorre Bagnères-de-Bigorre

Almoria Trio

Almoria Trio revisite Bach, Haendel et Mozart en version swing avec deux guitares et une contrebasse. Un concert vivant et accessible à tous, à 17h, gratuit pour enfants et ados, avec buvette et douceurs pour accompagner la découverte.

Almoria Trio revisits Bach, Handel and Mozart in a swinging version with two guitars and a double bass. A lively concert accessible to all, at 5pm, free for children and teenagers, with refreshments and sweets to accompany the discovery.

