Almoria Trio au Tiers-lieux en Bigorre Bagnères-de-Bigorre dimanche 30 novembre 2025.
Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR
Almoria Trio revisite Bach, Haendel et Mozart en version swing avec deux guitares et une contrebasse. Un concert vivant et accessible à tous, à 17h, gratuit pour enfants et ados, avec buvette et douceurs pour accompagner la découverte.
English :
Almoria Trio revisits Bach, Handel and Mozart in a swinging version with two guitars and a double bass. A lively concert accessible to all, at 5pm, free for children and teenagers, with refreshments and sweets to accompany the discovery.
