Samedi 21 juin, 14h00 Alphonse Bar

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-06-21T14:00:00+02:00 – 2025-06-21T22:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2025-06-21T14:00:00+02:00 – 2025-06-21T22:00:00+02:00

Alphonse Bar Sander Strasse 2, 12047 Berlin Berlin 12047 Neukölln Berlin DJ Einkaufswagen Seven inch disco in a shopping trolley 🛒🔥

Booking: djeinkaufswagen@gmx.de 

10.07.25 – 13.07.25 – Cosy Festival, Madeburg https://cosy-festival.de/e

21.06.25____Fete de la musique – Alphonse, Berlin https://www.fetedelamusique.de/
17.05.25____Berlin Chili Fest, Berliner Berg 
02.05.25____Secret bar – Berlin
01.05.25____Erste Mai – Open air, Berlin 
03.04.25____Conscious Madness x Klunkerkranich 
08.03.25____2 Jahre Tutti Frutti – Studio db, Berlin 
28.02.25____Secret bar – Berlin
05.02.25____Hityawitthat – Cafe Wendel, Berlin 


28.12.24____Bang Bike warehouse party – Belfast 
12.12.24____Private event – Berlin 
07.12.24____Berlin Chili Fest – Manifesto market 
12.10.24____Private event – Lido, Berlin
02.10.24____Hityawitthat – Cafe Wendel, Berlin
28.09.24____Schokoladen – Berlin
27.09.24____Jonny Knüppel – Berlin 
26.09.24____Private event – Berlin 
14.09.24____Bad Unit – Secret location
07.09.24____Berlin Chili Fest, Berliner Berg 
12.07.24____Crazy Bastard Party – Berlin 
29.06.24____Schokoladen – Berlin
28.06.24____Urban Spree – Berlin 
21.06.24____Fete de la musique – Berlin
25.05.24____Berlin Chili Fest, Berliner Berg 
10.05.24____Kirche von Unten – Berlin 
01.05.24____Erste Mai – Open air, Berlin 
28.03.24____Bi Nuu, Berlin 
07.02.24____Hityawitthat – Cafe Wendel, Berlin 

Previous play dates 🥹-*

Conscious Madness Festival (DE)
IYKYK Festival (IRL)
All Together Now Festival (IRL)

Berlin

Mensch Meier, Monarch, Klunkerkranich, Humboldthain, Marie Antoinette, Beat Uwe, Funkloch, Loophole, Möbel Olfe, Schokoladen, Repeat Bar, Fitzroy, Mein Haus am See, L.U.X, Mysliwska and the Ms. Hedi in Hamburg.

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « http://www.soundcloud.com/djeinkaufswagen »}]

